Don't Leave The Publix Deli Without Picking Up The Best-Tasting Deli Meat
The Publix deli is chock full of eats, including those famous chicken tenders, prepared wraps and pastas, salads, and of course, sliced cold cuts. Though it's unlikely that any one store will carry every single item, Publix sells about 275 different deli meats, an impressive variety that can easily get overwhelming. But if you want to cut to the chase on what's the best meat to get sliced, it's the Genoa salami, which topped our rankings of 11 Publix deli meats.
Daily Meal writer, Dani Zoeller, noted that the meat's versatility made the difference for her. The salami had a relatively mild flavor profile that could pair well with more foods without veering into blandness. While flavor is food's most important attribute, other things mattered, too. Case in point: The Genoa salami's rustic look, also had a photogenic quality that would look great on any charcuterie board. But if you're getting sliced salami to make sammy's at home, Zoeller recommends you ask for it thick cut.
Making a meal of Publix's Genoa salami
Even if you've never been to a Publix, there's a good chance you've heard that Publix shoppers really love Pub Subs, the store's name for its made-to-order deli sandwiches. You can order a custom Pub Sub with virtually any deli ingredient the store has on hand, including Genoa salami. But this top-ranking meat also appears by default on one of customers' favorite menu options, the Italian Sub.
We mentioned Publix's Genoa salami could be a big hit on a charcuterie board, but what cheese and meat should you pair it with? Well, it's a natural match for smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, gouda, soppressata, pepperoni, and more. As for prepared foods, you could also elevate Publix's cheddar gouda mac and cheese by dropping slices of salami in the cup.
One potential challenge, though, is a drink pairing. Genoa salami is one of the hardest cured meats to pair with wine, according to a wine expert. Scott Mattson, co-owner and sommelier of Denver's jazz and supper club, Nocturne, told us to "avoid wines that are dry and high in alcohol ... [and instead] reach for the Lambrusco." And you guessed right: Publix also sells Lambrusco. Just make sure the gentle bubbly red wine doesn't clash with anything else you're eating, or just enjoy a glass with just a few slices of Genoa salami on its own.