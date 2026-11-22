Even if you've never been to a Publix, there's a good chance you've heard that Publix shoppers really love Pub Subs, the store's name for its made-to-order deli sandwiches. You can order a custom Pub Sub with virtually any deli ingredient the store has on hand, including Genoa salami. But this top-ranking meat also appears by default on one of customers' favorite menu options, the Italian Sub.

We mentioned Publix's Genoa salami could be a big hit on a charcuterie board, but what cheese and meat should you pair it with? Well, it's a natural match for smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, gouda, soppressata, pepperoni, and more. As for prepared foods, you could also elevate Publix's cheddar gouda mac and cheese by dropping slices of salami in the cup.

One potential challenge, though, is a drink pairing. Genoa salami is one of the hardest cured meats to pair with wine, according to a wine expert. Scott Mattson, co-owner and sommelier of Denver's jazz and supper club, Nocturne, told us to "avoid wines that are dry and high in alcohol ... [and instead] reach for the Lambrusco." And you guessed right: Publix also sells Lambrusco. Just make sure the gentle bubbly red wine doesn't clash with anything else you're eating, or just enjoy a glass with just a few slices of Genoa salami on its own.