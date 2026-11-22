The Griddle Tool That Makes Cleaning A Breeze
Searing steaks and flipping burgers on an outdoor griddle is heaps of fun, but the post-dinner clean-up can be a real bummer. Griddles require regular care to maintain their non-stick capabilities, which includes removing any sticky or hard food residues adhering to the surface. Cleaning your Blackstone griddle (or any other variety of flat top) immediately after use is simply the best practice, and it means that it will always be ready to rumble for your next cooking session. Luckily there's one griddle tool that makes all that cleaning a breeze: a griddle (or bench) scraper.
A bench scraper is a thin rectangular piece of metal with a fine edge and a plastic grip on one end. This handheld tool is used by bakers to scrape flour, crumbs, and sugar off their counters, portion doughs, and transfer small measures of ingredients into bowls. However, its thin edge is also perfect for scraping the surface of a griddle to remove stuck on food and push it toward the edge, where it can be collected in the grease-trap or channel at the bottom. All you need to do is apply a little pressure so the metal blade can slide underneath and dislodge any singed residues as well as siphon off rendered fat, caramelized seasonings, or charred veggies. Since bench scrapers are rectangles and therefore have two right angles, they are the perfect shape for getting into the corners of a griddle for seamlessly removing baked-on food, uprooting stubborn food remnants, and maintaining the entire surface area.
Clean your griddle as you go with a bench scraper
While you should definitely use a scraper to clean your griddle between uses, you can also use it to clean as you cook. For instance, if any burnt ingredients are smoking up or creating an acrid smell, simply transfer the food you're searing to one side and use the scraper to remove those unwanted residues before moving everything back to their original spot. Once you've finished cooking, if there are any stubborn bits that haven't come off, splash a little water on the griddle while it's still warm to create some steam and soften them up before using your scraper again. A scraper can also be used to clean an electric griddle in a similar fashion. In this case, use a silicone or wooden variety to safeguard the non-stick surface from developing scratches.
Aside from making light work of cleaning, a bench scraper is one of the best tools for cutting butter and chopping cooked protein for fajitas or Philly cheesesteaks as they sizzle on the cooktop. It can also double as a useful handheld spatula for turning foods that need to be flipped over gently to avoid splatters. Moreover, when you aren't using it to griddle, its slim design means it can neatly fit in your utensil drawer.