Searing steaks and flipping burgers on an outdoor griddle is heaps of fun, but the post-dinner clean-up can be a real bummer. Griddles require regular care to maintain their non-stick capabilities, which includes removing any sticky or hard food residues adhering to the surface. Cleaning your Blackstone griddle (or any other variety of flat top) immediately after use is simply the best practice, and it means that it will always be ready to rumble for your next cooking session. Luckily there's one griddle tool that makes all that cleaning a breeze: a griddle (or bench) scraper.

A bench scraper is a thin rectangular piece of metal with a fine edge and a plastic grip on one end. This handheld tool is used by bakers to scrape flour, crumbs, and sugar off their counters, portion doughs, and transfer small measures of ingredients into bowls. However, its thin edge is also perfect for scraping the surface of a griddle to remove stuck on food and push it toward the edge, where it can be collected in the grease-trap or channel at the bottom. All you need to do is apply a little pressure so the metal blade can slide underneath and dislodge any singed residues as well as siphon off rendered fat, caramelized seasonings, or charred veggies. Since bench scrapers are rectangles and therefore have two right angles, they are the perfect shape for getting into the corners of a griddle for seamlessly removing baked-on food, uprooting stubborn food remnants, and maintaining the entire surface area.