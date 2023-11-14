How To Clean An Electric Griddle And Remove All That Stuck-On Food

Electric griddles, or flat-top griddles, are the type of kitchen appliance you never know you needed until you get one. They're fantastic for preparing everything from pancakes to fajitas to burgers to omelets, a true multipurpose machine that really amps up your cooking game. The only problem is they tend to get real dirty real fast — which isn't surprising considering they're literally just a big metal plate onto which you dump food to make it more delicious.

The good news, though, is that you don't need any special equipment to get your flat-top griddle nice and clean. In fact, you specifically don't want things like abrasive scrubbers, heavy cleaning materials, or (depending on the type of griddle) even soap. Much like cleaning an outdoor griddle, the answer to getting a griddle clean isvery simple, and just involves letting the griddle itself do a lot of the work for you. All you need to do is heat up the griddle, pour on some water, and let it gently wash all the grime away. You'll need a sponge, some kitchen towels, and, (surprisingly) a wooden spatula, but that's it.