China — whether it's vintage and purchased at a flea market, a family heirloom passed from one generation to the next, or a set you received when you got married — can be a beautiful addition to a holiday table or celebratory party. However, the downside of using vintage china is that, because of its delicate nature, it requires a little extra TLC in between uses if you want to preserve and maintain its elegance. That's why it is important to have a strong storage game to avoid chips, scratches, and breakage. So, before you stack up those Dolce & Gabbana florals, Wedgwood toile, or Lenox seasonal themed pieces and place them in your china cabinet, get out those padded dividers, storage containers, and enclosures.

It's important to create a soft barrier between china plates, bowls, and cups. The good news is you don't have to invest a lot of money in dividers. Everyday household items can serve the purpose. Paper plates, felt discs, folded paper towels, and even coffee filters between plates can work in a pinch. Of course, if you are storing your porcelain pieces in boxes, you will want to take a little added care. Consider wrapping those really special pieces in acid-free tissue paper and bubblewrap to avoid any damage from knocks that are bound to happen when things shift.