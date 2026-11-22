The Best Way To Store Your Vintage China
China — whether it's vintage and purchased at a flea market, a family heirloom passed from one generation to the next, or a set you received when you got married — can be a beautiful addition to a holiday table or celebratory party. However, the downside of using vintage china is that, because of its delicate nature, it requires a little extra TLC in between uses if you want to preserve and maintain its elegance. That's why it is important to have a strong storage game to avoid chips, scratches, and breakage. So, before you stack up those Dolce & Gabbana florals, Wedgwood toile, or Lenox seasonal themed pieces and place them in your china cabinet, get out those padded dividers, storage containers, and enclosures.
It's important to create a soft barrier between china plates, bowls, and cups. The good news is you don't have to invest a lot of money in dividers. Everyday household items can serve the purpose. Paper plates, felt discs, folded paper towels, and even coffee filters between plates can work in a pinch. Of course, if you are storing your porcelain pieces in boxes, you will want to take a little added care. Consider wrapping those really special pieces in acid-free tissue paper and bubblewrap to avoid any damage from knocks that are bound to happen when things shift.
Stack 'em smart
How you stack your china matters. Think short, vertical stacks. China can be heavy when it is piled high, which can cause damage to your shelves and, ultimately, your dishes. If you are going to stack your vintage Lenox teacups, keep them in pairs. Anything more, and you are asking for trouble. Additionally, keep bowls and cups upright. The rims of these pieces are thin and can easily crack or chip.
If you are storing your vintage wares in kitchen cabinets, you may want to skip any type of decorative shelf paper or doilies that don't sit flush and create an uneven surface. This could result in pieces accidentally tipping over when you go to reach for them at a later date. When storing your china, avoid direct sunlight, which can cause painted pieces to fade. Additionally, an attic that is not insulated is not a good place for your china to perch when it is not in use. Any storage area where your plates might encounter extreme temperature swings can put them at risk of cracking.