The Coffee Filter Hack To Avoid Scratching Up Your Fancy Plates

Many fancy dinner plates are truly works of art. Such dishes might come rimmed in gold or feature intricate floral designs on their surface. While they bring a classy flair to special dining experiences, they do come with one big drawback: They're usually quite delicate and in danger of being scratched or broken. Even if you gently hand wash every single plate yourself, and keep them neatly stowed away in a china cabinet when they're not in use, some wear is inevitable. Still, there are a few things you can do to further protect these fragile plates. One such method of protection involves keeping the dishes safe while they're in storage, and it utilizes an item that you probably already have on hand — especially if you enjoy a morning cup of joe: a paper coffee filter.

Most people opt to stack their plates while they're in storage to save space and keep the dinnerware collection together. However, the fragile makeup of porcelain and ceramic dishes means they can easily get damaged when they're being stacked or moved. To prevent this from happening, simply slip a coffee filter between each of your stacked dinner plates, making sure to flatten the filter out to protect as much surface area of the dish as possible. This clever storage method couldn't be easier, and it goes a long way in protecting the surfaces of your favorite china.