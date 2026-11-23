As anyone who loves condiments will tell you, there is absolutely no replacement for the savory, spicy kick that sriracha can add to your food. From its roots as a chili- and garlic-based Cantonese sauce, Chinese immigrants in the town of Si Racha, Thailand, started producing the product on an industrial scale in the early 20th century, after which its popularity among similar communities across Southeast Asia helped to solidify it as a culinary mainstay across the region. Today, it's an international success.

Sriracha has even made its mark in the U.S., making its way onto the menu at restaurants from Wendy's to Chick-fil-A. But with this boom in popularity have also come increased options. Today, stores across the U.S. have expanded well beyond the green-capped clear bottles that originally cornered the market, with other domestic and international offerings becoming increasingly available. And like any condiment, each brand has its own distinct flavor profile that can be divisive among the die-hard fans of the hot sauce.

As a restaurant owner and food writer, I'll go on the record and say that there are almost no items in my refrigerator that get more use than my trusty bottle of sriracha. After years of sampling what's available on the market, I've started to quantify which brands have become mainstays for me. The good news is that there isn't a single bottle in the mix I wouldn't pick up again. But which ones stand out all-around as the most versatile? Here's how everything went down.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.