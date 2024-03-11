Want To Spice Up Your Potato Salad? Sneak In Some Sriracha
Potato salad is the quintessential cookout food. Creamy, tangy, and brimming with zesty herbs, the American version of the savory side dish is typically a cold accompaniment to sandwiches, burgers, and barbecue. The mayonnaise-based iteration of potato salad evolved from the lighter style of German potato salad, which uses vinegar, mustard, and bacon drippings for dressing. But what is perhaps best about potato salad is its versatility — cold or warm, mayonnaise or vinaigrette-based — it's always delicious. Plus, it can accommodate a variety of creative and delicious mix-ins from dill pickles to feta cheese. But for a delectably unique potato salad with an extra kick, it turns out fiery sriracha sauce is just the ticket.
The robust hot sauce made from chili peppers, vinegar, pickled garlic, sugar, and salt also known as "rooster sauce" provides a flavorful tang to both oil and mayonnaise-based potato salads. Its spicy, sweet, garlicky flavor profile will balance the starchy potatoes and deliver a delectable side dish that packs a punch.
Adding sriracha to your potato salad
Adding sriracha to your potato salad is relatively easy, and delivers seriously delicious results. But before you add that spicy kick, you'll first need to determine the type of potato you want to use for your potato salad. While you can use any potatoes you'd like, the general rule is the starchier the better. Russet potatoes are starchiest, and Yukon Gold are waxy, medium starch level potatoes known for their yellow color — both are the go-to's for a slam dunk potato salad.
It's important to note that starchy potatoes can become overcooked and mushy quite easily, so be sure to cook them properly — Yukons boiled either whole or cut, and russets boiled whole. For a firmer potato salad that includes the skins, use red potatoes instead — because of their small size, they can be boiled whole. However, it's important to note that red potatoes are quite waxy and hold their shape very well, which can prevent them from combining with your dressing, leaving your salad a little soupy.
Once you've boiled, cut, and (maybe) peeled your potatoes, combine them with chopped boiled eggs, diced celery, fresh dill, and any other mix-ins you prefer. Then stir 2 tablespoons (more or less to taste) of sriracha with your other wet ingredients, whether mayonnaise, mustard, or a vinaigrette, and toss to coat your potato mixture. Let your salad sit for about 30 minutes refrigerated before serving, and enjoy the extra kick.
Delicious pairings for your sriracha potato salad
If you're searching for a savory addition to your spicy sriracha potato salad, look no further than bacon. Topping your finished salad with three or four slices of crumbled bacon (baked or fried) will add a salty, smoky flavor that works amazingly well with sriracha. It also adds extra crunch to the creamy salad for a complete texture win. But if bacon is your jam, and you'd like to feature it more centrally in your dish, feel free to crumble about eight slices, and mix it in the salad.
Another fun way to elevate your sriracha potato salad is by adding a citrus tang to that spicy kick with lime. Zest and juice one lime to add to your dressing for a delicious and unique pairing that brightens the dish and is surprisingly refreshing. And if you'd like to take your potato salad in another direction with an Asian-inspired flavor profile, add sesame oil and soy sauce to your dressing.