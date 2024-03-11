Want To Spice Up Your Potato Salad? Sneak In Some Sriracha

Adding sriracha to your potato salad is relatively easy, and delivers seriously delicious results. But before you add that spicy kick, you'll first need to determine the type of potato you want to use for your potato salad. While you can use any potatoes you'd like, the general rule is the starchier the better. Russet potatoes are starchiest, and Yukon Gold are waxy, medium starch level potatoes known for their yellow color — both are the go-to's for a slam dunk potato salad.

It's important to note that starchy potatoes can become overcooked and mushy quite easily, so be sure to cook them properly — Yukons boiled either whole or cut, and russets boiled whole. For a firmer potato salad that includes the skins, use red potatoes instead — because of their small size, they can be boiled whole. However, it's important to note that red potatoes are quite waxy and hold their shape very well, which can prevent them from combining with your dressing, leaving your salad a little soupy.

Once you've boiled, cut, and (maybe) peeled your potatoes, combine them with chopped boiled eggs, diced celery, fresh dill, and any other mix-ins you prefer. Then stir 2 tablespoons (more or less to taste) of sriracha with your other wet ingredients, whether mayonnaise, mustard, or a vinaigrette, and toss to coat your potato mixture. Let your salad sit for about 30 minutes refrigerated before serving, and enjoy the extra kick.