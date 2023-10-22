The Ingredient You Must Have For True Homemade Sriracha Sauce

With an ongoing sriracha shortage leading to an exorbitant price surge for popular Huy Fong Foods sriracha bottles, you might consider making your own sriracha sauce at home. Of course, the question then arises: What type of peppers should you use?

If you aim to make sriracha sauce with a slight kick, red jalapeño peppers are your best bet. In fact, Huy Fong purists will be pleased to know that the brand uses these same chile peppers. Red jalapeños offer a moderately spicy punch and are known for their sweet, earthy flavors, which is probably why sriracha ranks fairly low on the Scoville scale.

Making homemade sriracha sauce with red jalapeño peppers should provide the right amount of heat for many, especially for fans of Huy Fong's product. However, if you prefer a milder or spicier sriracha, feel free to experiment with the quantity of red jalapeño peppers when crafting your sauce.