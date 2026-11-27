10 Old-School Glass Pitchers To Look For At Thrift Stores
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Glass pitchers might not be the objects that are most often hunted down at thrift stores, but many are far more exciting, rare, and valuable than they appear. Avid collectors know that, squeezed between vintage coffee mugs, knick-knacks, and stacks of chipped china, you can score beautiful vintage pitchers for just a few bucks. From elaborate, cut-glass designs to luxury European brands, whimsical mid-century pitchers, and pieces from defunct manufacturers, an impressive variety of sought-after pieces await on thrift store shelves.
Savvy thrifters have found pitchers from the 1800s, glass creations worth thousands of dollars online, and nostalgic Pyrex carafes that are begging you to buy them for your homemade lemonade or Southern-style sweet tea. We scoured thrift hauls across social media and glass company pages to narrow down the top 10 glass pitchers to look for at thrift stores. Whether you're an avid collector or just starting your glass-collecting journey, you'll know what to look for and bring home on your next trip.
Baccarat Crystal Pitcher
The French company Baccarat is a high-end crystal manufacturer that makes fine barware and dinnerware. Its pitchers and decanters range from $690 to over $4,000. Despite being a luxury brand, you can still find it at thrift stores, like this shopper who bought a pitcher for $8 that normally goes for $1,100. Authentic Baccarat pieces have engravings, red octagon labels, or an etched logo. Antique cocktail glasses have a "Baccarat France" marking on the bottom with a stamped seal. Each piece is handcrafted, making it all the more rewarding to find an affordable one in the wild.
Libbey Country Garden Pitcher
Founded in 1818, Libbey is one of the country's oldest glass production companies. The Ohio-based company is still active today and sells a variety of products to consumers and businesses. Libbey's modern pitchers, which average around $40, feature clear, minimal designs. In the '70s, the pitchers had bolder patterns, including the popular Country Garden design, which was introduced in various shades in 1974. The amber-colored one is going on Ebay for $75 a set, while this Redditor found the pitcher and four glasses at their local shop. To ensure authenticity, look for the clear, cursive "L" stamp on the bottom.
Indiana Glass Company Tiara Pattern Pitcher
From 1907 to 2002, the Indiana Glass Company created hand-molded, blown, and pressed glassware. In the '70s, the company launched its popular Tiara Exclusives line. The glass came in various colors, and sandwich glass became the superstar. Sandwich glass is a detailed, hand-cut design, first produced in 1825. This diamond-shaped sandwich pitcher is pretty rare, and the Cameo Black is currently listed on eBay for $160, but this thrifter was lucky enough to scoop one up. While other glassmakers produced Tiara glass, Tiara Exclusives was the only one that sold Cameo Black in this sharp, pressed diamond pattern.
Fenton Cranberry Opalescent Coin Dot Pitcher
This 1950s-era pitcher is another to look for at thrift stores. A mix of bright pink and ruby red, the Cranberry Coin Dot pitcher was made by the Ohio-based Fenton Art Glass. Founded in 1905, Fenton was known for carnival, milk, and hobnail glass. Fenton made several cranberry glass patterns, but this coin shape is small, and this pitcher's ice lip differs from the typical ruffled-edge designs, making it easier to spot. It's going for $345 on Ruby Lane. To ensure it's authentic, look for the "Authentic Fenton Handmade" stamp or a raised oval mark with "Fenton" in cursive.
Indiana Glass Company Iridescent Blue Carnival Glass Harvest Pitcher
This glass manufacturer makes our list again for its unique carnival glass, which the company brought back in style in the 1970s. Its shimmering, jewel-toned greens, blues, and purples, as well as its raised grape-and-leaf pattern, make it stand out even in the most cluttered thrift store. One pitcher alone is going for $150 on eBay (as of November 2026). This savvy thrifter on Facebook snagged two pitchers for $25. One was the Harvest from Indiana, while the other was a similar pitcher made by the Imperial Glass Company, which has sold for as much as $24,000 at auction.
Pyrex Lemonade Pitcher
In the 1970s, Pyrex followed the era's groovy, bold styles and vibrant colors. It introduced a slew of citrus-themed pitchers and carafes, including orange and lemon juice servers, lemon-slice pitchers, and the Verde lemon-and-lime items. The lemonade pitcher was a popular release, featuring clear glass with bright yellow lemon decals and a plastic yellow stopper. Two are listed for $70 on eBay, but one collector also found two in the wild. Authentic Pyrex will have the name in all caps and/or "Made in U.S.A." on the bottom, along with a model number.
Jeanette Glass Company Late Sunflower Pitcher
Jeanette Glass Company was a prominent glassware maker known for its Depression Era carnival glass. Founded in 1898, the business went from making bottles to a variety of stunning tableware. This Late Sunflower, also known as White Cosmos, was introduced in the '50s. The golden hues and white detailed sunflowers made the pitcher and tumblers a popular set of the time. The pitcher alone is currently listed for $55 on Etsy, but this Reddit user thrifted it with six glasses for $15 at Goodwill. Look for a "J" in a square or triangle, or a "Jeanette" marking on the bottom.
Pyrex Butterfly Gold Pitcher
Pyrex introduced the whimsical Butterfly Gold pattern in 1972. Manufactured until 1981, the design was part of a series of Compatibles to go with the Corelle Dinnerware pattern of the same name. The pattern featured a yellow-orange or white bouquet of flowers, leaves, and butterflies; another version was released in 1979. The pitcher is clear glass and features yellow-orange flowers, dots, and leaves on its surface. One is currently listed for $84 on eBay (as of November 2026), but this thrifter on Reddit bought one for $15.
Blendo Pitcher
Blendo was a glassware line created by the West Virginia Glass Company in the '50s and '60s. The company made mid-century kitchens pop with color through its neon and pastel frosted glassware. Blendo also put patterns on its glasses, like palm trees or flowers. This thrifter scored a great deal, including a pitcher, four matching glasses, and several other colored glasses for $10.99 — a steal, considering that a set is going for $120 on Etsy. All Blendo pieces have a gold band at the top and a crystal-clear bottom, and are usually unmarked.
Tiffin Watermelon Pitcher
Tiffin Glass first started producing pressed glass in its Ohio factory in 1889. It changed hands several times before closing in 1984, but in its day, Tiffin was known for colorful stemware, hand-blown tableware, and pressed crystal, as well as watermelon glass with translucent pink and neon-green uranium-glass accents (which was also made by several other Depression Era glass companies). A Tiffin watermelon glass pitcher is currently listed for $90 on eBay, but this thrifter picked up the pitcher and glasses for $20 at their local shop. Tiffin glass is usually unmarked, but its distinctive watermelon glass can be identified by its luminous green and blush pink colors.