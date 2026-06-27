The Old-School '50s Glass Pitcher To Look Out For At Thrift Stores

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Serious vintage collectors know there are quite a few midcentury kitchen glassware items worth hunting for. The craftsmanship and uniquely "Mad Men-esque" feel are what make this era's glassware prized. And one name that stands out among others for its vintage pieces is Fenton. For over 100 years, Fenton Art Glass has often been at the forefront of glass trends with its handcrafted designs. Most well-known for the creation of "carnival glass," they have also been a prominent seller of milk glass, hobnail, and uranium glass. But perhaps one of their most interesting color patterns is the cranberry opalescent coin dot. One piece in particular of Fenton's that is especially worth searching for on your next thrift store visit is the Cranberry Opalescent Coin Dot ice lip water pitcher.

Fenton Art Glass was founded in 1905 by Frank and John Fenton in the Ohio Valley. Of the many different types of glass colors and designs Fenton made, cranberry glass, also known as ruby glass, has always been one of their most high-end creations. It's not so much the color but the process of making it that increases its value. Cranberry glass is made with gold salts that are infused with the molten glass to create its striking red hue. For the 50th anniversary Fenton catalog, the company released with its cranberry opalescent coin dot collection a 70-ounce water pitcher that had an ice-blocking spout. This version of the water pitcher differed from previous designs due to its not having the usual Fenton ruffled edge that many of the other items in the line were known for. That simple ice-lip is one of the easiest ways to spot it in the wild.