12 Frozen Breakfast Items To Stock Up On At Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is beloved by foodies for many reasons — including the fact that it is stocked with easy-to-make, convenient meals that are also delicious. In the freezer aisle, you'll find everything from fully cooked, fancy-feeling pastas to tasty frozen pizzas and convenient veggie mixes. There's also a ton of frozen breakfast options that are designed to make your morning easier, without skimping on flavor and quality.
To guide you through the best frozen breakfast products at TJ's, we've made this list of the ones that deserve a spot in your cart (and your freezer). With both sweet and savory options here, there's something for everyone. There are multiple egg options for those of us who are always craving eggs in the morning. There are also pastries so delectable that you'll think they came from a local bakery rather than the freezer aisle at Trader Joe's. Read on to see which of these breakfast options catch your eye — then get excited about how your mornings are about to get even better thanks to how yummy and satisfying these breakfast foods are.
Chocolate Croissants
You really can't go wrong with these chocolate croissants, especially if you gravitate toward a sweet breakfast. As someone who loves breakfast pastries, I can attest to these — which are made with semisweet Belgian chocolate — being the perfect amount of buttery, flaky, and chocolatey. And if you take one look on Reddit, you'll see that other TJ's shoppers are in full agreement. One Redditor wrote, "This is something I grab every time I go to Trader Joe's! They really are elite." One box comes with four croissants and costs $5.99.
Hashbrowns
If the hashbrown patty is your favorite part of a McDonald's breakfast, then you need to grab a package of these hashbrowns from Trader Joe's — and, by the way, a pack of 10 only costs $2.99. These work especially well in the air fryer (which I know from personal experience), coming out ultra-crispy. Just add a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and you have the hashbrowns of your dreams. To elevate them further, serve them with a fried egg or sliced avocado (or both) on top. Or, read about the endless ways to enjoy hashbrowns for inspiration.
Egg Frittata
For egg lovers, these egg frittatas are a must-buy. Made with eggs, Swiss cheese, and cauliflower, I'd describe these frittatas as being full of flavor and having the perfect texture (fluffy on the inside with a crisp exterior). They also have 12 grams of protein per serving, thanks to the use of both egg whites and whole eggs, as well as whey protein concentrate. Enjoy these on their own, top with your favorite hot sauce, or add to a breakfast sandwich. Each box comes with two frittatas (one serving) and costs $3.49.
Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties
If you're vegetarian or prefer to limit your meat intake, give these meatless breakfast sausage patties a try — a six-count bag costs $3.99. The patties are made with a mixture of textured soy protein and wheat gluten, along with plenty of delicious seasoning (ground fennel, ground sage, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper) to make for a flavorful meatless patty that still has a meaty texture. On Reddit, someone even declared, "These were better than the chicken sausage ones and I was shocked."
Tortilla Española
The Tortilla Española from TJ's feels fancy enough to serve at a brunch you're hosting — or whenever you want something a bit more interesting and special. This dish — which translates to "Spanish tortilla" and is sometimes referred to as a Spanish omelette — consists of a mix of eggs, potatoes, and onions and has a consistency that is similar to a frittata. TJ's fans on Reddit have plenty of suggestions for the best ways to serve and upgrade this dish, with one person writing, "[After you] remove from oven, sprinkle tabasco, grated parmesan and herb de provence." It costs $5.79.
Dutch Griddle Cakes
These Dutch griddle cakes – which are essentially a thicker and chewier version of pancakes — are perfect for when you want an easy sweet, decadent breakfast. They're easy to prepare, taking just a few minutes in the oven, microwave, or toaster. When it comes to serving them, you can't go wrong with a nice spread of butter and a generous helping of maple syrup. And by the way, these griddle cakes made our list of the best TJ's frozen finds of 2026 (so far), so you know that they're worth it. Each package contains eight cakes and costs $3.49.
Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
With how popular the chocolate croissants are, it's no surprise that the uncured ham and Swiss cheese pockets also hit it out of the park. Each pocket consists of a flaky, buttery croissant that's filled with savory uncured ham and gooey Swiss cheese. Redditors absolutely love this product, with one TJ's customer enthusiastically writing, "THEY'RE SO GOOD?!?! 10/10!! WOULD BUY [AGAIN]." And another Redditor wrote, "These were EPIC in my opinion." Heat them up in the microwave, oven, or air fryer — they'll be hot and ready to eat before you know it. A two-count box costs $4.99.
Toaster Waffles
Sometimes we're craving simple, classic toaster waffles, just like these ones from Trader Joe's, which are priced at $2.79 for an eight-count box. The ingredient list includes wheat flour, oat flour, whole eggs, and sugar — they have just the right amount of sweetness. And if you need more convincing, one person on Reddit claims that they "taste and smell just like OG Eggos." After you buy these, don't forget to check out our list of things you didn't know you could do with frozen waffles.
Morning Buns
Here's another pick for anyone who craves sweet pastries in the morning: the morning buns. They're made with layered laminated dough, resulting in a flaky pastry, while the sweet filling consists of cinnamon and brown sugar. These do require proofing, so be sure to set them out at room temperature before you go to bed so they're ready for the oven in the morning. This product made our list of TJ's breakfast finds that are perfect for fall, but really, they make for a delectable, satisfying breakfast all year. Each box has four morning buns and costs $4.99.
Breakfast Bowl
We highlighted this breakfast bowl as the TJ's breakfast find shoppers say is worth every penny – and we think you'll agree. It has everything that you want from a savory breakfast: scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, pork sausage pieces, and uncured bacon bits. And, of course, it's plenty cheesy — there are cheddar cheese pieces and a cheddar-based cheese sauce (which also helps the bowl maintain its consistency after being heated up). Keep a couple of these in your freezer for when you want a breakfast that's super hearty but also won't take away from your busy morning. Each bowl is priced at $3.49.
Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich
If you're trying to watch your carb intake, grab a box of these Eggwich breadless breakfast sandwiches (which cost $5.49 for two). It consists of two egg patties (that act as the "bread"), with turkey sausage and American cheese in the middle. As someone who loves breakfast sandwiches, I can attest to this one being delicious — it's savory, flavorful, and you won't even miss the bread. It's great for days when you're wanting a lighter breakfast. Plus, each sandwich has 16 grams of protein.
Almond Croissants
Finally, we have the almond croissants, which are as beloved as their chocolate counterparts — and, in fact, we placed these in the top spot of our ranking of TJ's breakfast items. The croissants are flaky and buttery, with a delectably nutty and sweet almond filling. Someone on Reddit raved, "They are amazing- nothing like eating them warm from the oven. They beat the French bakeries at the farmers market cause they're fresh, can't go back!" Buy a box of four for $5.99 — and just remember that they need to proof overnight, so plan accordingly.