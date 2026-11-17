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Nuts are great for you. Full of good fats, vitamins, minerals, and protein, nuts are a nutritious and filling snack in the middle of the day or an ingredient to add crunch to a dish. Consumer Reports, the 90-year-old nonprofit devoted to research and testing to find the best products and services, turned its eye to nuts. On the upper portion of its list, one grocery store's nuts sat near the top: 365 Whole Foods Market Roasted & Unsalted Almonds.

These almonds were the highest-rated grocery store-brand nuts and came in second to We Got Nuts Roasted Unsalted Almonds. It helps that almonds have the most protein and fiber of all the tree nuts. A 30-gram serving of 365 roasted and unsalted almonds contains 6 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 15 grams of total fat (only 1 gram of which is saturated). The nuts weren't just scored on nutrition — the panel of trained tasters considered sensory (flavor and texture) factors as well. On Amazon, these roasted and unsalted almonds are $6.49 for a 16-ounce bag.