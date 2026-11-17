The Grocery Store Nuts Consumer Reports Rank The Highest
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Nuts are great for you. Full of good fats, vitamins, minerals, and protein, nuts are a nutritious and filling snack in the middle of the day or an ingredient to add crunch to a dish. Consumer Reports, the 90-year-old nonprofit devoted to research and testing to find the best products and services, turned its eye to nuts. On the upper portion of its list, one grocery store's nuts sat near the top: 365 Whole Foods Market Roasted & Unsalted Almonds.
These almonds were the highest-rated grocery store-brand nuts and came in second to We Got Nuts Roasted Unsalted Almonds. It helps that almonds have the most protein and fiber of all the tree nuts. A 30-gram serving of 365 roasted and unsalted almonds contains 6 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 15 grams of total fat (only 1 gram of which is saturated). The nuts weren't just scored on nutrition — the panel of trained tasters considered sensory (flavor and texture) factors as well. On Amazon, these roasted and unsalted almonds are $6.49 for a 16-ounce bag.
What to do with roasted and unsalted almonds
A bag of roasted and unsalted almonds are versatile. They make a healthy and tasty snack on their own, or as a part of a mix. I love to mix almonds and fresh blueberries for a snack. A friend once told me the combination of the two I had out for guests tasted like blueberry pie. You can toss them with dried fruit before a hike for an energizing trail mix. Almonds make a nice accompaniment to your charcuterie board alongside fresh or dried fruit. In fact, you can even make a delicious vegan cheese using these 365 Whole Foods roasted and unsalted almonds.
If you have raw almonds and want to roast your own: our recipe for roasted spiced almonds is a great place to start. You can also play around with the recipe to include any flavors you want, instead of whatever flavors are available at the store. This allows you to roast them with the oil of your choice, if you don't like the canola oil used in the 365 Whole Foods brand.