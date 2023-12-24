Make Your Next Vegan Cheese Out Of Almonds. You Won't Regret It

Today, in most supermarkets across the country, you can find vegan alternatives to almost everything, from burgers and ice cream to chicken wings, roasts, and hot dogs. However, not all vegan food products are created equal — especially cheese. While some vegan cheese brands are better than others, if you want a product that suits your tastes and needs, it might be time to try making it yourself.

Like traditional cheeses, vegan cheeses come in all shapes and sizes and can be made from any number of ingredients. Cashews, soy milk, tofu, tapioca flour, and nutritional yeast have risen to the top of the pile in terms of non-dairy cheese alternatives, but that doesn't mean you should overlook a more common ingredient that may be floating around your pantry right now — almonds.

Using almonds as the base of your vegan cheese results in a smooth yet firm texture and a mild flavor that's great for bagels, pasta dishes, and desserts. And, of course, a log of homemade almond cheese rolled in nuts or dried fruit can serve as a stunning centerpiece for your dairy-free cheese board.