Gas grills are a popular choice for a number of reasons. They're convenient, easy to use, and, in the words of a famous salesman of propane and propane accessories, you can taste the meat, not the heat. But that last one is a matter of taste that not everyone may agree with, and some of these subjective opinions can actually become downsides.

Many consequences flow downstream of a gas grill's choice in fuel, and some are more objective than whether or not one likes the smoky flavor of charcoal. And since they can be such a significant investment, it's important to weigh the pros and cons before locking into a decision.

If not handled correctly, these downsides can negatively affect everything you cook, from undercooking meat to starting grease fires. And while a grease fire is one of the last problems any grillmaster wants to deal with, this is perhaps never truer than with a gas grill.