Not Lenox: The Rare Fine China Brand Worth Hunting Down

Getting your hands on a collectible piece of dishware is a major win for those who thrift housewares. And while many hunt for popular porcelain brands like Lenox, lovers of fine china won't want to miss out on looking for rare Royal Copenhagen pieces. This Danish porcelain manufacturer dates to 1775 and is still in operation today. While a range of patterns have been produced, the brand is most famous for its blue and white patterned chinaware, such as the Blue Fluted Plain pattern, which is one of the company's oldest designs.

Although you can purchase new pieces, thrifting Royal Copenhagen will appeal more to those who enjoy tracking down rare collectibles. If you believe you've come across a piece from this brand, you can confirm that by assessing markings. An authentic Royal Copenhagen item has a backstamp, usually on the underside of the product. How this looks will vary based on when it was produced.

Pieces produced between 1870 and 1923 will feature three blue wavy lines, a blue crown, or both. Most will also say "Denmark" or "Royal Copenhagen". Those made between 1923/1924 to present should all have a blue crown, with "Royal" above it and "Copenhagen" and "Denmark" below. You should also see a painter's signature. Dishware from 1775 to 1869 will generally have blue waves that are hand-painted, instead of being stamped like those from 1870 onwards. If you're unsure about a piece's authenticity or the production year, double-check using Royal Copenhagen's backstamp guide.