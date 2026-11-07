The Old-School Kitchen Tool From The 1800s Is Still Around Today

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It's safe to say that kitchens have undergone a fair amount of innovation in the last couple of centuries. For example, the widespread use of electricity made a pretty big difference. And while some once-popular kitchen tools like the cake breaker have fallen out of fashion, other devices are still in use today. This is certainly the case with manual, crank egg beaters. This invention, in which the user turns a handle to power gears which move the beaters, can trace its roots to the 1800s. Despite its age, it's still in regular rotation (so to speak) today.

While the electric version may be more common, handheld mixers have some downsides. Some people prefer the analog version because it's more lightweight and simple than the alternative, and of course it doesn't require electricity. It can also just be more fun, providing a tactile sensation you won't get from the electric mixer.

In a review of the Oxo Good Grip Egg Beater, a customer noted, "I hate messing with the stand mixer and the electric beater is a pain to get out [and] plug in. This? No plugs to mess with, lightweight, and does the job ... Now I can cook like it's 1899 with my non-electric beater." A review of a different manual beater from The Vermont Country Store highlights the nostalgia factor: "This egg beater is a classic ... I think I bought it partly because it reminds me of cooking in my Mom's kitchen. This beater fits into your hand[,] is easy to manipulate and easy to clean."