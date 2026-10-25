5 Disadvantages Of Using A Handheld Mixer

Not every home baker has the counter space — or the budget — for a stand mixer, which makes a handheld mixer a tempting alternative. A hand mixer takes up little cabinet space, is easy to use, and is useful for baking tasks like whipping heavy cream, beating eggs, and mixing cake batter, especially when you don't want to spend time mixing with a whisk. Plus, you can use any appropriately sized bowl, rather than relying on a stand mixer's bowl and having to wash it between steps of a recipe just to use it again.

Despite their convenience, handheld mixers have some drawbacks, too. While they can accomplish many of the same tasks as a stand mixer, a hand mixer isn't always a great stand-in. Differences in size, power, design, and functionality can affect everything from how much effort you need to put into a recipe to how evenly (or not) your ingredients are mixed.

For occasional baking or a small-batch recipe, you probably don't need a stand mixer. But if you've developed a love for sourdough baking, frequently prepare larger batches, or spend a lot of time in the kitchen, the limitations of handheld mixers might start to make baking more of a chore than an enjoyable hobby.