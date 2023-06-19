Before Whisks, We Used Branches To Make Fluffy Whipped Cream

There are an endless number of kitchen innovations that modern chefs take for granted. For instance, something as seemingly simple as packaged yeast has only been around for about 200 years. That's basically the blink of an eye for the greater timeline of human cooking and eating. And one of the more surprising recent innovations is the whisk.

Yes, the whisk — that tangle of wires attached to a handle — seems like an obvious invention, but it only first appeared in the 1800s. Up until that time, bakers were forced to use twigs and branches to fluff up whipped cream or egg whites.

Recipes would specifically call for the use of willow branches or birch rods taken from trees to do the hard work of agitating cream into the wonderfully fluffy topping we all know and love. Anyone that's ever tried to whip cream by hand knows how challenging that can be with a whisk. It's hard to imagine how difficult it would be to use a willow branch instead, but it beats using just your hands alone. The true wonder, though, is that folks didn't discover the simple trick of shaking cream in a jar earlier.