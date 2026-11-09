13 Lowe's Kitchen Furniture Sets To Look For
When it comes to finding the essentials for your kitchen or dining room, picking out the right furniture is debatably the most important decision you have to make. After all, the kitchen counters, dining tables, and even the chairs you choose are all central to both daily living and eating, as well as hosting gatherings of close friends or family. Choosing something that matches your sense of style while still being practical is paramount (and bonus points if the pieces you purchase can be used for storage, as well). Previously, we've covered outdoor patio furniture you can pick up at Home Depot. But now, we're focusing back on your home's interior. Whether you anticipate lots of guests and you need a good number of seats at your dining table, or you're a new apartment owner with space for only a small table with lightweight and portable stools and storage, we've got you covered. We've picked out 13 kitchen furniture sets to look out for on your next trip to Lowe's.
From round tables to rectangle countertops, stools, and benches, these dining sets are all as beautiful as they are functional. Our choices come in at different shapes, sizes, and price points in order to anticipate varying needs. Want something small for a kitchen nook area? We've got you! Prefer wood, upholstery, or a mix of both? At least one of the many options we've listed below are bound to fit your criteria.
Winsome Wood Square Dining Room Set
Starting small, this set comes with a square table and two ladder-back chairs. Crafted from beechwood with a light oak finish, this compact dining table set is both functional and stylish — ideal for those living in a dorm, studio apartment, or even a small condo. The table provides a great amount of space to eat meals, study, or work.
You can purchase this Winsome Wood Square Dining Room Set from Lowe's for $251.99.
Horizons Prime Round Dining Table Set
This compact three-piece dining set by Horizons Prime blends rustic warmth with modern functionality, making it an ideal choice for cozy breakfast nooks and small dining areas. The set includes a round dining table featuring a sturdy metal frame and a slatted wooden base, along with two matching side chairs. Built with natural rattan wicker backrests, the chairs offer both organic texture and ergonomic support for a comfortable sitting experience.
You can purchase this Horizons Prime Round Dining Table Set from Lowe's for $1,146.99.
Garvee Kitchen Table Set
For those looking to maximize storage space or even upgrade your coffee bar, this table set comes with not one, but three shelves to store all of your kitchen essentials. Both the table and chairs rest on steel frames with a gray, wood-finished tabletop. Under-the-table storage gives this kitchen furniture set an added advantage, allowing you to store everything from salt and pepper shakers to coffee and tea containers, and even glassware and ceramics.
You can purchase this Garvee Kitchen Table Set from Lowe's for $188.99.
Signature Design by Ashley Wildenauer Dining Table
This dining table set comes with three barstools and a long, wooden tabletop. A great find for those looking for added kitchen seating with modern farmhouse flair, this furniture set features a sturdy metal base for solid stability. This table comes with a built-in power supply too, providing direct outlet access for your coffee machine or other electric kitchen appliances.
You can purchase this Signature Design by Ashley Wildenauer Dining Table from Lowe's for $399.99.
International Concepts Traditional Dining Room Set
This furniture set is an amazing addition to any kitchen or dining room. Crafted from parawood, this hardwood table is round by design, with a pedestal-like base flanked by four wooden chairs. With color schemes of black hardwood and a more natural brown varnish, this neutral table set will match perfectly with any other kitchen decor you may have in your home.
You can purchase this International Concepts Traditional Dining Room Set from Lowe's for $931.71.
Tribesigns White and Brown Farmhouse Dining Table Set
This set can easily seat four people with its two pull-out benches and rectangular dining table. With rounded safety corners on all four sides of the rectangular tabletop and each of the benches, this table is both practical, stylish, and safer for homes with younger children. This set will bring a lived-in feel to your dining space with its dark brown surfaces and and white wooden frame.
You can purchase this Tribesigns White and Brown Farmhouse Dining Table Set from Lowe's for $466.99.
Roundhill Furniture Dining Room Set
This dining set offers a stylish yet functional space for both everyday meals and entertaining. Designed to seat four, this set features a round dining table crafted with an oak veneer top and a sturdy pedestal base. It also includes four matching chairs with cross-back frames and cushioned seats. Combining durable construction with comfort, this set's dark espresso finish will bring contemporary charm to any home dining space.
You can purchase this Roundhill Furniture Dining Room Set from Lowe's for $690.91.
Linon Hillary Natural Country Dining Room Set
With a dining nook that can accommodate five, this set brings both country charm and functionality to small kitchens or breakfast areas. Crafted from pine with a natural honey-brown finish, this three-piece dining set includes a rectangular trestle dining table, a bench, and a corner unit with a reversible layout to fit your room's setup. The corner benches also feature built-in under-the-seat storage, making it a practical solution for maximizing seating while keeping your kitchen clutter-free.
You can purchase this Linon Hillary Natural Country Dining Room Set from Lowe's for $473.13.
Steve Silver Contemporary Dining Room Set
This set brings a modern touch to your home dining space. Comfortably seating six, it features a spacious, rectangular table built with solid hardwood and a genuine white marble veneer. Six matching, counter-height chairs accompany the table, crafted with sturdy black wooden frames, vegan leather upholstery, and a pewter nailhead trim. With durable craftsmanship and bold contemporary styling, this set serves as an eye-catching centerpiece for entertaining or everyday dining.
You can purchase this Steve Silver Contemporary Dining Room Set from Lowe's for $1,236.95.
Roomfitters Oval Wooden Dining Table Set
This six-piece wooden dining set is an excellent choice for those looking for organic textures and a modern farmhouse style. The oval dining table features a modern, elegant trestle base that provides ample space for any occasion. The complete dining set also includes four chairs with natural rattan woven backrests, alongside a matching bench for added seating versatility. This contemporary set creates a cozy, stylish focal point for casual family meals and formal gatherings alike.
You can purchase this Roomfitters Oval Wooden Dining Table Set from Lowe's for $912.99.
Home Design Beckley Dining Set
This seven-piece dining set seamlessly combines transitional charm with everyday utility for everything from casual dining to elevated dinner parties. It features a rectangular dining table and six matching chairs, crafted with supportive backrests and comfortable seats padded in a gray fabric upholstery. This set comes in a number of colorways to match your home's style, with sturdy wooden construction and clean decorative lines.
You can purchase this Home Design Beckley Dining Set from Lowe's for $523.22.
Picket House Furnishings Transitional Dining Room Set
Anticipating a slightly larger crowd? Try this furniture set from Picket House! This collection of dining furniture is designed to seat eight people, featuring a square dining table in a contemporary gray finish. In addition, a built-in lazy Susan at the center allows for an enhanced family-style dining experience. Seating includes four chairs and a three-piece corner bench, all crafted with durable wooden frames and upholstered in a gray polyester fabric.
You can purchase this Picket House Furnishings Transitional Dining Room Set from Lowe's for $1,281.78.
Maison Boucle Extendable Dining Table Set
Among the largest furniture sets on this list, this extendable dining set by Maison Boucle combines a warm color palette with practical flexibility for large dining spaces. Designed to comfortably seat up to eight people, the rectangular table features a natural oak-look finish and expands from 62.5 to 94.5 inches with two removable leaves. The set includes eight matching chairs with handwoven, rattan-style backrests for breathable texture, as well as thick seat cushions upholstered in soft beige bouclé fabric.
You can purchase this Maison Boucle Extendable Dining Table Set from Lowe's for $1,399.99.