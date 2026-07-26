7 Kitchen Appliances Under $50 That Deserve A Spot In Your Kitchen

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Most of us have at least one expensive kitchen appliance gathering dust in a cabinet somewhere — the kind that promised to fix all of our cooking woes and instead got used twice and ended up being relegated to the back of a shelf. Meanwhile, that inexpensive rice cooker you impulse bought from Aldi's "aisle of shame" gets used every day. When it comes to small kitchen appliances, we're all looking for similar things: functional, durable, space-saving, and inexpensive. It can be easy to feel like that's an impossibility; but, in reality, there are quite a few handy kitchen appliances that are simplistic in design but really pull their weight in the kitchen.

It's very rare that a home chef finds an amazing kitchen gadget to buy that's inexpensive, while also still durable and worthy of taking up valuable counter space — but it can be done! Some small appliances can be less pricey than you might think and are absolutely worth having in your kitchen. You may even find yourself asking how you went this long without them. The beauty of a lot of these tools is that they can also be used for more than one purpose, and you can get all of them for under $50. From your morning coffee routine to dinner prep, the seven small kitchen appliances on our list prove inexpensive doesn't have to mean not worth buying.