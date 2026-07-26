7 Kitchen Appliances Under $50 That Deserve A Spot In Your Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Most of us have at least one expensive kitchen appliance gathering dust in a cabinet somewhere — the kind that promised to fix all of our cooking woes and instead got used twice and ended up being relegated to the back of a shelf. Meanwhile, that inexpensive rice cooker you impulse bought from Aldi's "aisle of shame" gets used every day. When it comes to small kitchen appliances, we're all looking for similar things: functional, durable, space-saving, and inexpensive. It can be easy to feel like that's an impossibility; but, in reality, there are quite a few handy kitchen appliances that are simplistic in design but really pull their weight in the kitchen.
It's very rare that a home chef finds an amazing kitchen gadget to buy that's inexpensive, while also still durable and worthy of taking up valuable counter space — but it can be done! Some small appliances can be less pricey than you might think and are absolutely worth having in your kitchen. You may even find yourself asking how you went this long without them. The beauty of a lot of these tools is that they can also be used for more than one purpose, and you can get all of them for under $50. From your morning coffee routine to dinner prep, the seven small kitchen appliances on our list prove inexpensive doesn't have to mean not worth buying.
Rapid egg cooker
You might be thinking, why would you want to buy a rapid egg cooker? Isn't this a single-purpose appliance? But a rapid egg cooker is a great solution for when you need a quick, healthy breakfast before work or school. Not only do many of these egg cookers create soft- or hard-boiled eggs, but they can also make omelets, poached eggs, or even scrambled eggs.
The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is available for $19.99 on Amazon in a variety of colors.
Mini food processor
A mini food processor is a great option for making quick work of chopping tasks, especially if you have a small kitchen. Not only can you easily whip up salsa, guacamole, or even chop veggies, but it also creates fewer dishes by only having to dirty one item. A mini food processor is less expensive than a full-size one and takes up a lot less space on your countertop.
The Hamilton Beach 3-Cup Electric Chopper & Mini Food Processor is available for $24.95 on Amazon.
Handheld electric frother
An electric frother may seem like a single-purpose kitchen gadget, but it can do more than just froth milk. You can use it to make matcha, whip eggs, or mix powdered drinks. Having one of these at home can help you save money by making café-quality drinks without spending a fortune every week.
You can find the Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother on Amazon for $16.99 in a variety of colors.
Electric kettle
Electric kettles are extremely popular in Europe but have never really taken off in the United States. This can be explained by the fact that Europeans drink more tea than Americans, and electric kettles are more commonly used for this purpose. But an electric kettle can be extremely useful in your kitchen even if you're not a tea drinker. You can use this handy appliance to heat water for instant ramen, French press coffee, oatmeal or instant cereal, baby formula for bottles, and even herbal steams for skincare.
You can find the Cosori Electric Kettle on Amazon for $27.99.
Electric coffee grinder
An electric coffee grinder is a great example of a small appliance that can be utilized for more than just its intended purpose. While you should still always follow the manufacturer's recommendations, you can use an electric coffee grinder to not only grind your coffee beans, but also herbs, seeds, sugar, nuts, or even breadcrumbs. The electric coffee grinder is a great multi-purpose tool at an inexpensive price.
You can get a KRUPS Precision Electric Coffee Grinder on Amazon for $23.99.
Rice cooker
Even many of the most inexpensive rice cookers come with an insert for use as a veggie steamer. This makes an electric rice cooker the perfect small appliance to free up space in your kitchen because of its multi-function design. If your rice cooker doesn't come with a steamer basket, you can still cook many different kinds of grains and rice varieties in it, as well as keep meals warm.
You can find the Aroma Rice Cooker on Amazon for $18.18.
Small slow cooker
Even a small slow cooker can be a worthwhile investment, especially considering how inexpensive it can be. The versatility of a slow cooker is truly only limited by your imagination. It can be used for soups, stews, pasta dishes, dips, barbecue, one-pot meals, spiced cider, and so much more. There are truly tons of amazing slow cooker recipes out there.
You can get the Crock-Pot Design Series 4.5-Quart Slow Cooker on Amazon for $29.99.