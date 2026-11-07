8 Times Costco Shoppers Went Too Far
Costco has been a popular shopping destination for many years. Its reliably low prices are greatly appreciated by millions of shoppers, but popularity can be a double-edged sword. Another thing Costco has is plenty of customer-related horror stories, some of which are connected to the very frugality that defines the chain.
Costco's famously generous return policy, dubbed the Risk-Free 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, can get you a refund on almost any purchase at any time. Unfortunately, many shoppers take advantage of this broad permissiveness with inappropriate returns. These can run the gamut from returned items with nightmarish stains to demanding a refund for a fully eaten holiday meal.
But Costco shoppers don't only take it too far with the return policy. Both employees and shoppers alike have witnessed a range of inappropriate customer behavior, including crass attempts to cut the line, hazardous disposal of animal carcasses, threats or fistfights over parking spaces, and so much more.
Returning dinner ... after eating it
Many employee stories of ridiculous customer returns can be found online, but one tale on Reddit was among the most brazen. On their way to the food court, an employee noticed a pile of two turkey carcasses, opened containers of stuffing and cranberry sauce, plus used silverware and plates.
The worker estimated that it was a full table setting and feast for 20 to 30 people, and a customer had indeed claimed they were unsatisfied with all these purchases. Per the store's Satisfaction Guarantee, they got a refund — and that's not even the only story like this.
Dumping deer scraps
Ridiculous returns aren't the only times Costco shoppers went too far with animal remains. At another store, one worker on Reddit said they witnessed the driver of a pickup truck dumping black trash bags on a snowbank in the parking lot.
On closer inspection, the bags were filled with the limbs, fur, and internal organs of a deer. Despite the grisly contents, workers removed the remains from the parking lot. An unknown caller phoned the police, who found the driver at a nearby hardware store and most likely cited him for the illegal disposal of animal remains.
Bodily fluids
Many Costco employees have unfortunate stories of returns soiled with various bodily fluids, fresh or stale. One employee described a returned mattress with a 2- to 3-foot wide blood stain on it. They told Reddit "it looked like someone was murdered on it," but others speculated it was a home birth. Either way, police were called.
Surprisingly, Costco policy does not explicitly forbid such gross or even biohazardous returns. But abusing the return policy is one of the customer habits that Costco employees hate, and examples like these are among the worst.
Clipping fingernails while shopping
Personal hygiene is important, but it shouldn't need to be said that Costco is not the place to do that upkeep. In the prepared foods section, one appalled customer on Reddit witnessed another casually clipping their fingernails as they shopped, right in front of Costco's chicken salad.
All the food should be properly sealed, but shoppers shouldn't have to shake fingernail clippings off lids and bags either. They could have also flown into exposed produce in someone's shopping cart. If you were planning to clip your fingernails at Costco, please don't.
Returning non-Costco items
Unscrupulous Costco members don't just strain the return policy's limits — sometimes, they break it. Said policy obviously doesn't cover items that Costco did not sell, but people still try it.
On Reddit, a worker told a story of a customer who extensively argued over one such fraudulent return, worth an estimated $5. According to the employee, the manager eventually quipped, "'What, would [you] like me to give you $5 from my own pocket?' She stared right into her eyes and said 'Yes I would.'" It's easy to see why sometimes these problem customers get refunded just to make them leave.
Cutting the checkout line
Costco's checkout process may be changing soon, with the store testing automated pay stations to speed things up. This is welcome news at a store where annoyed customers try to cut the line all too often.
One Reddit user recounted a man who became aggressive after being called out for trying to cut the line, even threatening to assault them in the parking lot. In an attempt to de-escalate, the manager allowed the man to stay and offered to escort the victim to their car after checkout.
Returning dinner before eating it
Sometimes, outlandish customer behavior isn't gross or violent, it's just strange (and a little wasteful). One worker told Reddit about a memorable member who brought back some beef that she said had a disappointing texture, but there was a catch.
She made a stew with all of the beef, and brought the entire, still-hot crockpot to Costco, seeking a refund for only the meat. The rest, she said, the store could keep — including the pot. The customer may have thought she was being generous, but Costco employees don't want a stranger's rejected home cooking. It was all thrown away.
Parking lot madness
Many members can confirm that the parking lot is one of the most annoying things about shopping at Costco. Just like the checkout lines inside, some people take their parking lot grievances way too far.
There are many stories of fights and threats related to parking spaces, lot traffic, cart availability, and more. Aggressive driving also poses a potentially deadly threat: One customer told of nearly being hit in a crosswalk, with the driver angrily blaming them for wearing low-visibility clothing — in the middle of the afternoon.