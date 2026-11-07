8 Times Costco Shoppers Went Too Far

Costco has been a popular shopping destination for many years. Its reliably low prices are greatly appreciated by millions of shoppers, but popularity can be a double-edged sword. Another thing Costco has is plenty of customer-related horror stories, some of which are connected to the very frugality that defines the chain.

Costco's famously generous return policy, dubbed the Risk-Free 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, can get you a refund on almost any purchase at any time. Unfortunately, many shoppers take advantage of this broad permissiveness with inappropriate returns. These can run the gamut from returned items with nightmarish stains to demanding a refund for a fully eaten holiday meal.

But Costco shoppers don't only take it too far with the return policy. Both employees and shoppers alike have witnessed a range of inappropriate customer behavior, including crass attempts to cut the line, hazardous disposal of animal carcasses, threats or fistfights over parking spaces, and so much more.