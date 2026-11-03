The Greasy Mistake Beginners Make On Blackstone Griddles

Blackstone griddles are generally seen as being high-quality appliances (they're the market leader for a reason). However, they do require some maintenance, and those new to cooking with these griddles often find themselves making a few mistakes, such as not properly removing leftover oil and grease. To avoid this mistake, simply ensure you're cleaning the cooktop after using it.

The optimal way to clean a Blackstone is to use a spatula or scraper (metal works best) to collect leftover food, oil, and grease, then clean up the residue with paper towels. Next, add warm water, scrub with a dish sponge or scouring pad, and dry with more paper towels and/or a cloth. Finish the cleaning by emptying the grease cup. While dish soap is known for breaking up grease, Blackstone suggests skipping soap or other cleaning products, explaining that water alone is sufficient.

But why is it so important to clean up cooking grease and oil? Well, if you leave remnants of these on the griddle, they'll build up over time. This can result in a sticky cooktop, bad smells, an unpleasant taste being incorporated into your food, and even rust. The grease could also drip onto your patio or deck, causing damage like permanent staining. Additionally, skipping clean-up may reduce the lifespan of your Blackstone griddle. Although it sounds counterintuitive, Blackstone recommends seasoning the griddle with oil after cleaning. This won't cause the issues related to not cleaning up oil from cooking and can actually extend the appliance's lifespan.