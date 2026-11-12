5 Downsides Of Kitchen Islands

Kitchen islands can make for attractive centerpieces in a room, and they increase storage options, expand your culinary workspace, and if installed, increase homeowners' resale value. What's not to love? Well, more than you might think. For all their potential beauty and utility, kitchen islands have their drawbacks — whether the furniture is built-in or not.

Some of these downsides appear before the purchase is even made (and unless you're getting the smallest and simplest models, it's likely to be a big one). Will it fit the budget? Or even the room? And what if you want to move it later? Further anxieties flow from these basic questions, potentially dissuading new buyers.

Some or all of these questions may persist after buying, along with new disadvantages, particularly if the installed island includes appliances. It turns out that there are practical reasons why ovens, sinks, and dishwashers are often located along a kitchen wall, and not put in the middle of the room.