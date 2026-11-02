26 Aldi Finds To Look Out For In November 2026
As another month approaches, Aldi shoppers can expect to find a brand new selection of Aldi Finds — aka the limited-release, rotating items that are featured at the discount grocery store chain. For those who love the holiday season, the new Aldi Finds are even more exciting during the last few months of the year when Aldi breaks out all of the special winter-themed products.
This November, you'll find a wide selection of holiday treats, seasonal kitchenware, and more. There's plenty of desserts in this month's roundup, which could come in handy for any holiday parties that you're thinking of throwing this season. There are also some items that make for fantastic gifts, making shopping even more convenient this year. And even if you won't be hosting any parties, you'll still find plenty of fun, festive foods and products to help get you in the holiday spirit.
Benton's Continental Cookie Assortment
Benton's Continental Cookie Assortment is filled with a variety of cookies and wafers, with lots of chocolate involved. Buy a box to enjoy with a mug of hot chocolate or hot spiced apple cider for a cozy, delicious after-dinner treat. Or, get some to gift to the sweet treat lover in your life. It's available at Aldi starting November 4 and costs $9.99.
Choceur Belgian Chocolate Waves
These Choceur Belgian chocolate waves look like they could be chocolate-covered potato chips, but they're actually just chocolate pieces filled with rice crisps that are shaped like chips (or "waves"), making them just a little more fun to enjoy. There are four flavors available: milk chocolate, dark chocolate, caramel sea salt, and mint. Buy a container for $3.47 starting November 4.
Merry Moments Christmas Serving Platter
This is the ultimate holiday serving platter — it's shaped like a Christmas tree, after all. It has a classy white hue, with a gold rim and a gold star at the top. It's just what you need to serve all of your homemade holiday treats, like peppermint bark or frosted sugar cookies. Starting November 11, you can buy the platter for $9.99.
Benton's Wafer Assortment
Another treat from Benton's, this assortment consists of various types of crispy wafer cookies, all of which have been partially coated in chocolate. If you love the light and airy texture of a wafer, then this is the product for you. A bag costs $3.99 and will be available starting November 4.
Benton's Fudge Covered Peppermint Cremes
If you love the combination of chocolate and mint, then you'll want to buy a box of these Benton's fudge-covered peppermint cremes. The treat consists of a peppermint sandwich creme that has been covered in dark fudge and topped with a sprinkling of peppermint pieces. It's the ultimate holiday treat, which will be available at Aldi starting November 4 for $3.99 per box.
Benton's Holiday Crème Filled Wafer Rolls
This is the perfect gift for anyone who loves wafer rolls — this box from Benton's comes with three tins, each of which has a fun holiday design. The individual tins contain their own flavors: chocolate, cookies and cream, and chocolate mint. Buy the set of wafer rolls for $6.99 starting November 4.
Choceur European Chocolate Collection
For a delectable box of yummy treats, buy the Choceur European chocolate collection. It comes with 40 assorted pieces, so you'll have a variety of tasty chocolate bites. This could also work as a gift, or you could lay the pieces out on a platter to serve at a party. Buy the collection starting November 11 for $6.49.
Choceur Choco Changer Chocolate Bars: Spiced Latte or Gingerbread Cookie
Don't miss out on these exciting, holiday-themed Choceur Choco Changer chocolate bars. There are two festive flavors to choose from: spiced latte or gingerbread cookie. The spiced latte, for example, features white chocolate and cinnamon. Buy each bar for $2.99 starting November 11.
Choceur Dark Chocolate Covered Cranberries
Cranberries are an essential part of the holiday season, as is chocolate — so it only makes sense to combine the two. You can expect these dark chocolate-covered cranberries from Choceur to have a nice balance of sweet and tart — and be all-around delectable. Buy a box for $4.99 starting November 11.
Choceur Peppermint Bark: Dark Chocolate or White Chocolate
Here's another treat for peppermint lovers: Choceur's peppermint bark. It comes in either white or dark chocolate, so there's something for everyone — and if you buy both, you can arrange a fun and festive platter for a party. Starting November 11, you can buy each bag for $4.49.
Clancy's Gourmet Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Sweet-and-salty lovers will be excited by this assortment of chocolate-covered pretzels from Clancy's. The box contains three flavors: milk chocolate with a red drizzle, white chocolate coated with cinnamon and sugar, and dark chocolate with crushed peppermint pieces. Buy a 12-count box for $6.99 beginning November 11.
Merry Moments Holiday Charcuterie To Go Board
If you love making charcuterie boards, then this is a must-buy: the Merry Moments holiday charcuterie to-go board. There are two fun shapes to choose from — either the snowman or the Christmas tree — and it comes with a matching lid. Designed to take with you on the go, you can build the charcuterie board at home and take it with you to a get-together, work party, or friendly gathering. It costs $19.99 and is available starting November 11.
Clancy's Sugar Cookie Kettle Corn
Kettle corn is already the ideal snack for sweet-and-salty lovers (and it has an origin story that goes back farther than you'd think), but this Clancy's product takes it to the next level. This kettle corn is sugar cookie-flavored, complete with sprinkles, so it's extra sweet and holiday-themed. Beginning November 11, you can buy a bag for $2.29.
Clancy's Holiday Popcorn Tins
Speaking of popcorn, there's also Clancy's holiday popcorn tins. Each one comes with three types of popcorn, so it's great for anyone who loves a variety or for households with different preferences. The tins come in many different designs, so you can choose the one that's most eye-catching to you. Buy them for $6.95 starting November 11.
Barissimo Ground Coffee: Peppermint Mocha or Caramel Brulee
If you love seasonal, flavored coffee, then you're going to love the new flavors from Barissimo. Choose between peppermint mocha and caramel brulee, both of which are cozy and fit for the holiday season. If you're ready to move on from pumpkin spice lattes, grab one of these ground coffees for $5.49 starting November 11.
Adventuridge Holiday 30oz Thirst Crusher Tumbler
Here's another great gift option for anyone who can't get enough Christmas energy in their life. It's the Adventuridge Holiday Thirst Crusher Tumbler, which comes in a variety of different colors and patterns, such as a red and white checked tumbler with candy canes. There are also two sizes to choose from: 18-ounce and 30-ounce. Starting November 25, buy the 30-ounce tumbler for $7.99.
Clancy's Turkey Stuffing or Garlic Mashed Wavy Chips
If you're looking for savory, holiday-themed snacks, check out these two new flavors from Clancy's. There are turkey stuffing and garlic mashed potato wavy chips to choose from — both of which will hit the spot whenever you're craving Thanksgiving foods. Each bag is $2.19 and will be at Aldi on November 11.
Bake Shop Holiday Italian Cookies
For another dessert option, consider these holiday Italian cookies from Bake Shop, which are made with real butter, so you can expect them to be rich and decadent. Plus, the cookies are decorated with bright colors, like pink and green sugar or rainbow sprinkles, so these treats can also make a dessert platter look extra decorative. Buy the assortment for $5.99 starting November 18.
Aldi Gingerbread Mini Muffins
Here's one for seasonal spice fans: Aldi's gingerbread mini muffins. The box contains five pouches, each of which has four mini muffins, so it works well as an on-the-go treat. And if you're really in the holiday mood, you can pair these with a gingerbread latte. Beginning November 18, buy a box for $2.75.
Merry Moments Ornament Sipper
This item may look like an ornament at first glance, but it's actually a "sipper." Specifically, it's a cup that's shaped like an ornament, with a lid that looks like the top of an ornament, and a straw to drink from. It's available in many different shapes. Each one costs $4.99 and can be found at Aldi starting November 11.
Barissimo Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer
If you prefer to flavor your coffee with creamer (rather than spices or the coffee itself), check out this Barissimo peppermint mocha creamer. It's made with real milk and cream and is naturally flavored. Use this to transform your coffee into the ultimate holiday beverage. Buy a bottle for $3.99 starting November 18.
Specially Selected Luxury Belgian Cookie Gift Box
For another gift option for the foodie in your life, check out this luxury Belgian cookie gift box from Specially Selected. It contains six different types of cookies, all of which are made in Belgium with high-quality Belgian chocolate. Starting November 25, you can buy each box for $8.99.
Bakeshop Gingerbread Cookie Sandwiches
We have another gingerbread product for you: Bakeshop's gingerbread cookie sandwiches. Each one consists of two cookies with cream cheese icing in the middle, making for a sweet and delectable holiday-themed dessert. Each box contains 12 sandwich cookies, costs $4.99, and can be found at Aldi starting November 25.
Aldi Mini Pastry Bites: Hot Honey or Pot Roast
If you're in need of a unique appetizer for a dinner party, look no further than these Aldi mini pastry bites. There are two variations: hot honey or pot roast. The pot roast ones, for example, are puff pastry cups filled with seasoned beef and Swiss cheese. Starting November 25, you can buy a 12-count box for $4.79.
Kirkwood Holiday Shaped Nuggets
Here's a fun savory snack that will delight both kids and adults: Kirkwood's holiday-shaped nuggets. These nuggets — which are made with all-white meat — are shaped like Christmas trees, stockings, snowmen, reindeer, and candy canes. Buy a box for $6.99 starting November 25.
Crofton Dip Turntable or Bowl
If you need to buy a few more pieces of serving ware for your home — especially before you host any holiday parties — look out for these new items from Crofton. The two available products are a dip turntable and a classic bowl, both of which cost $19.99 and will be available at Aldi starting November 18.