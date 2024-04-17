Kettle Corn's Origin Story Goes Back Further Than You'd Think

Kettle corn, popcorn's beloved extra-crunchy cousin, has stood the test of time because its one-two punch of salty and sweet is a winning combination. It's common kitchen knowledge that salt elevates the flavor of sugar and essentially prevents palate fatigue, so you probably won't get tired of popping handfuls of this salty-sweet snack. The treat may also evoke nostalgia for childhood visits to the county fair, where kettle corn became most popular. However, the origins of kettle corn go back a whole lot further in time and farther in distance.

The company Popcorn for the People states that 18th-century European farmers are believed to be the earliest creators of kettle corn. Whereas many Americans think of butter (or oil) and salt as traditional popcorn seasonings, these farmers cooked corn kernels in lard and sugar, which created that extra crunchy exterior and the sweetness that has become kettle corn's signature flavor profile. These farmers made their version of popcorn in cast iron kettles, hence the name. The Pennsylvania-based Best Darn Kettle Corn company reports that Dutch immigrants brought this treat to America in the late 1700s, and that their kettle corn was made in Dutch ovens and sweetened with honey. Kettle corn became a common treat at fairs and celebrations; fortunately for modern fans, it remains so today.