We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oatmeal cookies are an easy beginner's recipe that allow for a lot of versatility. You can even make a breakfast-friendly oatmeal cookie that lets you have a delicious sweet treat in the morning without feeling overwhelmed by too much sugar. But if you want to achieve the best results, there are a few simple tips to know before getting started.

Growing up in a family of bakers and pastry chefs, I began learning the family trade when I was still in grade school. I moved on to have a food industry career of my own that spanned more than 15 years. Although I don't bake professionally anymore, my family and friends continue to reap the benefits of my experience for weddings, birthdays, holidays, and even ordinary desserts after supper. During these long years, I've made more oatmeal cookies than I could ever hope to count, and in more variations than most people realize exists. Naturally, my experience has given me a high level of understanding of what works (or doesn't) when making this treat.

If you're ready to start crafting the best oatmeal cookies, you've come to the right place. Here are 14 baker-approved tips for making oatmeal cookies so good your friends and family will be convinced they came from a bakery.