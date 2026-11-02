5 Best Breakfast Pastries Worth Grabbing At Aldi

While kringles are Wisconsin's state pastry, the buttery breakfast treat came to us courtesy of Denmark, which has been making these sweet pastries since the 13th century. The pastry dough is shaped into an oval ring, filled with fruit, preserves, and nuts, then finished with a sweet icing drizzle. Aldi's almond kringle is filled with almond paste, topped with vanilla icing, and then sprinkled with chopped, toasted almonds. It's a seasonal showstopper; customers go crazy for the kringle every time it returns. "This almond Kringle is sooo delicious!" said one commenter in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group. "I'm not ashamed to admit that I have gone to ¾ [of the] Aldi stores in town to find it, and I am also not ashamed to admit that I bought the last two!" The 14-ounce pastry is made by Racine Danish Kringles, which has been churning out kringles in Wisconsin for over 45 years.

Buy the Racine Danish Almond Kringle at Aldi for $6.99.