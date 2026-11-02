5 Best Breakfast Pastries Worth Grabbing At Aldi
From frozen sweets to apple goodies for fall and some of the best products in its bakery aisle, Aldi has delicious items in every section; all without putting a huge dent in your budget. The grocery chain also has a wide variety of breakfast pastries that make your mornings a little tastier and getting out the door a little easier. With fruit-filled sweets, European specialties, and seasonal morning superstars, Aldi's rotating selection offers something for everyone, whether you're looking for a new sweet treat to add to your morning routine or planning a leisurely weekend brunch for a crowd. After checking customer reviews across social media, we narrowed it down to five of the best breakfast pastries at Aldi worth tossing in your cart. These classic and indulgent breakfast staples will make your ordinary morning feel like a trip to a specialty cafe.
Specially Selected Croissant Buns
The Specially Selected Croissant Buns made our list of Aldi's five best breakfast items so far in 2026. Buttery, flaky, golden-brown croissant bread is shaped into buns, and shoppers can't get enough. "I don't eat bread very often, but I make an exception when my local Aldi gets these bad boys in," said one commenter on Reddit. "They're just too good!" Fellow shoppers in the thread echoed the sentiment and shared that they used the buns to make toasted ham and cheese sandwiches and avocado toast, add chocolate squares for pain au chocolat, and even turn them into hamburger buns with pimento cheese spread. Many are also using them for breakfast sandwiches and chicken salad for lunch. The package comes with four buns. The only downside is that these breakfast treats are only a seasonal item, usually appearing around springtime. Stock up the next time the store puts them back on shelves before they sell out.
Buy Specially Selected Croissant Buns at Aldi for $3.29.
Racine Danish Almond Kringle
While kringles are Wisconsin's state pastry, the buttery breakfast treat came to us courtesy of Denmark, which has been making these sweet pastries since the 13th century. The pastry dough is shaped into an oval ring, filled with fruit, preserves, and nuts, then finished with a sweet icing drizzle. Aldi's almond kringle is filled with almond paste, topped with vanilla icing, and then sprinkled with chopped, toasted almonds. It's a seasonal showstopper; customers go crazy for the kringle every time it returns. "This almond Kringle is sooo delicious!" said one commenter in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group. "I'm not ashamed to admit that I have gone to ¾ [of the] Aldi stores in town to find it, and I am also not ashamed to admit that I bought the last two!" The 14-ounce pastry is made by Racine Danish Kringles, which has been churning out kringles in Wisconsin for over 45 years.
Buy the Racine Danish Almond Kringle at Aldi for $6.99.
L'oven Fresh Pains au Chocolat
We can't really compete with France when it comes to pastries. They're lighter, crisper, and less sweet, so the ingredients' flavor shines through. And Aldi's Pains au Chocolat are a prime example. Made under the chain's L'Oven Fresh private-label brand, these pastries are imported from France and are the ultimate indulgent breakfast treat. Sweet, wheat-dough-based brioche rolls are stuffed with two bars of rich chocolate. The package includes eight individually wrapped rolls. "They are yummy!" said one commenter in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group. "I keep them in the freezer. I like the chocolate cold, not melted. It's a great combo with my morning coffee!"
Some heat them up in the air fryer or toaster. Shoppers in the same Aldi Facebook group are going beyond pairing this French pastry with coffee by using it to make French toast or bread pudding.
Buy the L'oven Fresh Pains au Chocolat at Aldi for $5.49.
Specially Selected Apple Mascarpone Strudel
Making its delicious debut in 2023, Aldi's Specialty Selected Apple Mascarpone Strudel has defied expectations, according to customers. "It's buttery and flaky, stuffed with apples and slightly lemony mascarpone," said one shopper on Reddit. "I highly recommend it. It's delicious. FYI, this thing is huge, so I also ate some for dinner and most likely my breakfast tomorrow. It's going to be one of those weekends." This breakfast treat combines creamy mascarpone cheese with apple filling on the inside, wrapped in flaky, buttery puff pastry. Made in Germany by the same manufacturer as its lemon and cherry mascarpone strudels, the 21-ounce package is in the frozen section. And not to worry if there's enough to go around for the family. According to one customer, the strudel can serve six people.
Buy the Specially Selected Apple Mascarpone Strudel at Aldi for $4.75.
Benton's Original Mini Palmiers
Crispy, golden, and sprinkled with just a dash of sugar, these buttery pastries are just waiting to be paired with your morning coffee. Considered one of the best French pastries, Palmiers are made of puff pastry and shaped like a palm leaf. I think they look more like a heart shape, which is fitting for France. The name is French for "palm tree leaf," and they can be made with nuts, spices, and citrus, or chocolate. Aldi's version is made by Benton's, one of the store's exclusive private-label brands that carries cookies, crackers, and other sweet snacks. Aldi shoppers can't get enough of these cute pastries. "These are the absolute best! I ate an entire bag in one day," said one Reddit commenter. Another shopper in the same thread bought 10 bags in one trip to stock up because they're so good.
Buy Benton's Original Mini Palmiers at Aldi for $2.99.