Wisconsin's State Pastry Is A Sweet Danish Classic

Every state embraces the things that make it unique, from state songs, flags, mottos, and nicknames to things that are a little more fun. There are state dogs, birds, beverages, and even state dirt. Really. For Wisconsin, that's Antigo silt loam, a soil that's key to its corn and grain production. Fortunately for Wisconsinites, that ultimately lead to the creation of their state pastry, the kringle.

It wasn't until 2013 that the kringle was officially made state pastry, but it's been around for a lot longer than that. In fact, kringles were established as a favorite not long after Wisconsin's official establishment as a state, which happened in 1848. Kringles were brought to Wisconsin by Danish immigrants who settled in the area and continued making their time-honored, long-beloved pastries. Today, several family-owned bakeries continue the tradition.

It makes sense, then, that there are many different versions of the kringle. These circular, buttery, flaky pastries take several days to make and might vary slightly in shape and flavor. Today, bakeries are whipping up a ton of them, stocking everything from the holiday-inspired cranberry kringle to kringles covered with frosting or made with fruits, nuts, and other toppings.