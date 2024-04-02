Your Cast Iron Is The Perfect Tool For Chopping Up Nuts

Cast iron skillets are a cook's best friend. They're ideal for so many preparations that other types of pans can't quite manage, from getting a good sear on steak to creating a batch of fluffy cornbread. But they are weighty and do take up some space, so when you can find ways to pull double duty with your heavy-duty skillets, all the better.

While you may have considered adding yet another gadget to your culinary cabinet in the form of a nut chopper, you can actually use your cast iron skillets to accomplish the same task. If you have two pans that nest, simply put your nuts in the bottom of one, nestle the second on top, and use gravity and a little elbow grease to crush up the contents by pressing down and turning the top skillet. (If you only have one pan, you can do this on a cutting board, but be careful as you may end up with flying nuts and seeds!) So save yourself the trouble, the space, and the price tag on yet another tool, and put your cast iron skillets to good use for all your nutty needs.