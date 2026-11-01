Does Pyrex Offer A Lifetime Warranty?
The beauty of bestselling Pyrex products is their durability and longevity. Made of tempered glass, Pyrex storage items, such as bowls, containers, and measuring cups, are multifunctional and largely dishwasher-safe too. Meanwhile, the ceramic pots and pans are lightweight, easy to handle, and suitable for induction stovetops. If you're considering investing in a new set, you might be wondering if Pyrex offers a lifetime warranty, like other popular cookware brands, such as Le Creuset or All-Clad. Unfortunately, Pyrex doesn't offer a lifetime warranty, but it does offer a two-year warranty, which comes with a few caveats.
Described as a limited warranty, Pyrex will "replace any Pyrex glass product that breaks from oven heat, and any Pyrex non-glass accessory item with a manufacturing defect, within TWO YEARS from the date of purchase," according to its website. However, to qualify, you must have followed the safety and usage instructions that came with the specific product. For instance, you shouldn't use Pyrex dishes in the toaster oven or place them in a hot oven directly from the freezer. Neither should you overheat Pyrex ceramic pans when empty or spritz them with cooking sprays, which can damage their coating. As long as you've used your Pyrex product correctly, you should be able to benefit from the two-year warranty if it does become damaged during normal household use that hasn't been caused by negligence or misuse.
How to claim your Pyrex two-year warranty
If you're in a position to claim your Pyrex warranty, you need to contact the brand's Consumer Care Center, where you can send a message detailing your problem along with images of your product that clearly display the area of concern. Just bear in mind that any images or attachments have to be 5 MB or less. You should also retain the item in question because there's a chance you may be asked to return it. Pyrex will then replace your product like for like unless the item is no longer available. In this case, they'll offer a comparable item as a suitable replacement. Interestingly, Pyrex items come with a ten-year warranty in the U.K. and Europe because the brand is operated by a different company. European Pyrex is also made with hardier borosilicate glass versus the tempered soda-lime glass that's used in the USA.
Meanwhile, Pyrex items you no longer want but are still in pristine condition can be returned within 90 days. However, you will be charged $8 to cover the cost of the prepaid return in addition to the shipping and handling fees. On the other hand, if your item has arrived damaged, you'll need to contact the Consumer Care Center, which will be able to take it from there and hopefully set you up with another one, presumably at no extra cost.