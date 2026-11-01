Does Pyrex Offer A Lifetime Warranty?

The beauty of bestselling Pyrex products is their durability and longevity. Made of tempered glass, Pyrex storage items, such as bowls, containers, and measuring cups, are multifunctional and largely dishwasher-safe too. Meanwhile, the ceramic pots and pans are lightweight, easy to handle, and suitable for induction stovetops. If you're considering investing in a new set, you might be wondering if Pyrex offers a lifetime warranty, like other popular cookware brands, such as Le Creuset or All-Clad. Unfortunately, Pyrex doesn't offer a lifetime warranty, but it does offer a two-year warranty, which comes with a few caveats.

Described as a limited warranty, Pyrex will "replace any Pyrex glass product that breaks from oven heat, and any Pyrex non-glass accessory item with a manufacturing defect, within TWO YEARS from the date of purchase," according to its website. However, to qualify, you must have followed the safety and usage instructions that came with the specific product. For instance, you shouldn't use Pyrex dishes in the toaster oven or place them in a hot oven directly from the freezer. Neither should you overheat Pyrex ceramic pans when empty or spritz them with cooking sprays, which can damage their coating. As long as you've used your Pyrex product correctly, you should be able to benefit from the two-year warranty if it does become damaged during normal household use that hasn't been caused by negligence or misuse.