Stop Using Pyrex Dishes In This Everyday Kitchen Appliance

Whether you are reheating a quick meal-prepped dinner after work or simply craving a small midnight snack, a toaster oven may be one of the most convenient kitchen appliances to use, especially if you don't want to go through the hassle of turning your whole oven on. But no matter how convenient, you might want to rethink using glass Pyrex dishes to warm your meal in this countertop heating appliance. While it is easy to assume that these transparent dishes are universally safe for every kitchen heating element, using this glass bakeware in the toaster oven could lead to some unexpected (and potentially dangerous) kitchen accidents.

Toaster ovens operate differently than conventional ovens. Because toaster ovens run smaller than the conventional oven, these compact appliances deliver direct, concentrated radiant heat, meaning that cooking times may be shorter than regular ovens. This concentrated thermal heat creates sudden temperature changes across the piece of glass dishware, making the Pyrex glass in the toaster oven highly susceptible to sudden shattering, structural failure, and unexpected kitchen accidents involving flying food and hot shards of glass — yikes!