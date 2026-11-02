12 Home Depot Tools You Need For Your DIY Kitchen Backsplash

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Your kitchen backsplash is a protective layer against the damaging effects of food debris, grease, water, and more on your walls. On top of this importance, it can also add to the aesthetics and create a cohesive design in your space. For instance, installing light-colored, glass, or mirrored backsplash is one of the ways to brighten a dark kitchen. You can even find cheap backsplash ideas that will look like you splurged, including ceramic subway tile. No matter which one you choose, Home Depot has all of the tools you need to do the job yourself.

A DIY kitchen backsplash requires a lot of basic items that you might already have, such as a hammer, a measuring tape, and old sheets to protect countertops. For the tools you don't already have, Home Depot has you covered, even if you're new to DIY projects. The retailer carries everything for backsplash installations — from safety goggles, tile spacers, and tile cutters to chisels, trowels, grout floats, and sponges. In this list, you'll find 12 must-have tools for your DIY kitchen backsplash. All of them have been highly rated by Home Depot customers and can be delivered to your local store or right to your home. Also, typical retail prices are included for each product, but keep in mind that these can fluctuate.