The Common Complaint Customers Have About Pizza Hut's Pan Pizza

If you've ordered from Pizza Hut lately you may have noticed the food isn't what it used to be. And you wouldn't be alone. The chain isn't winning customers over like it once did, as signaled by Pizza Hut closing hundreds of locations and being sold off by Yum! Brands. Perceived drops in quality are one of the reasons for this decrease in popularity. Notably, the pan pizza has gone from a fan favorite to a dish many skip. This is mainly due to the recipe and cooking method being changed in 2019.

Changes included using a different cheese and sauce blend and a new pan for baking. It's also thought that the dough was switched from a daily made-in-store version to a frozen, pre-tossed base. While touted as an improved product, customers found the crust chewier, thinner, and less crispy. In fact, online reviewers thought they were given a hand-tossed pizza by mistake due to the crust's thinness. Other complaints include the pizza being smaller than it was and the flavors being off.

Despite Pizza Hut still ranking as the second-most popular pizza chain in the United States, sales have been declining since 2019. Whether this change to the pan pizza is to blame, we can't say, but customers certainly don't seem impressed. There was even a petition launched to bring back the old recipe. And yet, there's presently no sign it will return. Pizza Hut's hand-tossed crust is changing as well, and it's yet to be seen if consumers will appreciate this alteration.