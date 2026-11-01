5 Flavorful Sauces Worth Grabbing At Sam's Club
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Where do you stand on sauces? For some, food should just be consumed the way it's presented, unadulterated, with no additional gussying up needed. For others, food is just a canvas on which to paint with a wide array of condiments, spices, and sauces. If you're in the latter category, and you can't get enough added flavor, Sam's Club has you covered.
Sam's Club, the warehouse shopping club offshoot of Walmart (it has different rules you should know before you go), is a huge store showcasing a wide variety of products. Its sauce offerings are no different. Whether you want something to dip your french fries in or to drizzle on top of your taco, Sam's Club has a sauce for every occasion and taste palate. Below, we've highlighted some of its most flavorful sauces, which you can use to add some zest to your next meal.
Cholula Hot Sauce
There are so many hot sauces these days. There are countless brands, to be sure, but even in terms of the sauce styles, there are a wide variety that hail from different areas: Mexican hot sauce, Texas hot sauce, Louisiana hot sauce, Caribbean hot sauce, Thai hot sauce. The list goes on.
Cholula is a classic Mexican-style hot sauce made from a blend of arbol and piquin peppers known for its distinctive wooden ball cap. This sauce is quite flavorful, as well as being medium spicy (1,000 to 2,000 Scovilles, to be exact). It's a great addition to burritos, tacos, flautas, or really anything you want to add some noticeable heat and a lot of flavor.
The sauce retails on the Sam's Club website for $9.98 for two 12-ounce bottles. One reviewer praised the mix of flavor and spice, noting "I'm not a hot sauce lover so I just tried a little, but it's SO GREAT. Not really hot, just great flavor and a little kick of hot but not those hot kinds of 'it hurts my tongue' hot sauces."
Yellowbird Habanero Hot Sauce
Introduced in 2012, Texas-style hot sauce brand Yellowbird has been providing its signature range of spicy sauces to consumers ever since. The brand has several varieties, such as Blue Agave Sriracha and Serrano Coconut, but the one most readily available at Sam's Club is its classic Habanero. A 19.6-ounce bottle costs $8.98. Ingredients include carrots, onions, habanero peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, and some citrus juices. The bottle warns that it's medium-hot (expressed via the visual of three lit matches out of five), with a Scoville rating between 15,580 and 54,530 units.
Sam's Club shoppers give this sauce a rating of 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer raves, saying "I buy a gallon every six months. This hot sauce has the perfect level of spice and the best flavor out there. I have tried hundreds of hot sauces and cannot stop adding this one to everything I want spicy."
Terry Ho's Original Yum Yum Sauce
If you've never had Yum Yum Sauce before, it's a mayo-based, Asian-style condiment that's used in Japanese restaurants, such as Benihana. It certainly lives up to its name — if you're a fan of creamy, flavorful sauces, it's all but certain to make you say "yum!" The Terry Ho version has been on shelves since 2012, and it's a popular choice amongst Sam's Club shoppers. Its ingredients include soybean oil, sugar, corn syrup, egg yolks, mustard seed, vinegar, and tomato paste, plus seasonings such as garlic and hot sauce. How should you use it? The bottle itself recommends you "use liberally" on steak, chicken, seafood, salads, vegetables, and rice — really, anywhere you'd use mayo or aioli, you can use this.
Sam's Club shoppers rate Terry Ho's Original Yum-Yum Sauce a 4.6 out of 5 stars. One review proclaimed this sauce "delicious," saying "Our new favorite sauce. We use it on hamburgers, french fries, onion rings. Anything you used ketchup, mustard, or ranch sauce for, try this. It's great." It's available at $6.88 for a 32-ounce bottle.
Sweet Baby Ray's
After winning the country's largest rib cookoff in 1985, the team behind Sweet Baby Ray's began selling its sauce commercially, and it proved a huge hit. Today, the brand offers several sauces, but it's hard to beat the original. Sweet Baby Ray's is, of course, great as a glaze or marinade, but it's also good for just dipping fries or chicken fingers into. You really can't go wrong anywhere you want some smoky sweet BBQ flavor.
At Sam's Club, you can pick up a two-pack of 40-ounce bottles of the original flavor for $6.78. Sam's Club shoppers rate this sauce an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars. One five-star review notes: "I love Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce! It is the perfect sauce for pulled pork, pulled chicken, and ribs of any kind. There is just enough spicy-sweet seasoning to make any dish taste fantastic."
Ken's Steak House Honey Mustard
Ken's, the salad dressing manufacturer that can trace its roots to a steakhouse opened in Massachusetts in 1941, has an impressive lineup of products. In fact, Ken's offers over 60 flavors of dressing, many of which are quite good (we're big fans of Ken's Caesar Dressing).
Now, is a salad dressing a sauce? We'll leave that for the philosophers to decide, but we can confidently put the brand's honey mustard in the sauce category. It makes an excellent dip for french fries, chicken strips, or whatever else your heart desires. It's tasty without being overly sweet or vinegary. The bottle boasts that it's made "with pure honey for a taste everyone's raving about." This claim is somewhat justified by the comments left by Sam's Club shoppers, who rated this product 4.8 out of 5 stars. One reviewer called it the "best honey mustard ever." It retails at $4.98 for a 32-ounce container.