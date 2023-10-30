What Is Yum Yum Sauce Exactly?

When people think of condiments, they typically think of things like ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise — stuff most Americans have in their fridge. But the world of condiments is so much more vast than that, and the options are nearly limitless for things to put on sandwiches or dip your fries into. There's spicy stuff like buffalo sauce or horseradish-based sauces, sweeter condiments like relishes and chutneys, and the culinary overlap with salad dressings means there's no reason something like blue cheese or Thousand Island can't also be used as a condiment.

But the region of the world that truly shines and deserves a lot more attention when it comes to condiments is Asia. The Asian continent has produced a lot of great condiments that serve different purposes, from peanut sauce and soy sauce to Chinese mustard, but there's one from Japan you've probably had but might not know the name for: Yum Yum sauce. You should be using it a lot more because it's simply delicious.