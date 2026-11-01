The Frozen Pizza Brand That Started As An Italian Restaurant In The '50s

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Sold in big box stores across the country, you may not think of your favorite frozen pizzas as having humble, family-owned pizzeria beginnings, yet there are many frozen pizza brands with restaurant origins, including Totino's. Founded by a husband-and-wife duo, Totino's opened its first and only pizzeria in 1951 in Minneapolis. In 2008, the pizzeria moved locations within Minnesota before ultimately closing in 2011.

The company started its venture into frozen foods in 1962. While best known today for its frozen pizza rolls, regular pizza was the first pizza product to be sold frozen under the Totino's name. 13 years later, in 1975, the brand was sold to Pillsbury (now under General Mills). Despite the sale, founder Rose Totino remained with the company as corporate vice president where she worked on new and improved recipes. This innovation ultimately led to the creation of Party Pizza in 1979, the first frozen pizza to be sold nationally, and one which is still available today in a wide variety of flavors.

Pizza rolls joined the lineup of frozen Totino's products in 1993 as the result of the 1985 acquisition (and later rebranding) of Jeno's Pizza Rolls. In other words, it wasn't exactly a Totino's creation. Today, Totino's is sold across the United States and is one of the most popular frozen pizza brands, ranking third in terms of sales in this category, according to Instacart (via Food & Wine). Presently, the brand has four product lines: Pizza Rolls, Party Pizza, Ultimate Pizza, and pizza-inspired instant ramen.