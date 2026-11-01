Customers Say This Pizza Chain Is Worth Trying At Gas Stations

Gas station pizza can often make people raise an eyebrow or two, but a roadside slice while fueling up at the pump can be worth it if you know where to go. One of the best gas station pizzas is Hunt Brothers Pizza. The Nashville-based chain has built up quite the loyal fanbase since it was founded in 1991. "Hunt Bro's was secretly the most banging thing in the pizza scene," one Redditor said. "Those rural gas stations with HB's pies were doing wild numbers a few years ago."

The menu offerings include a veggie pizza, breakfast pizza, one for meat lovers, and a loaded pizza; and people still debate which is truly the best. "I will say there fully loaded pizza is the best i ever ate," said one commenter in a Reddit fast food thread, "if you are able to get it in thin crust its better than any pizza ive eaten coming from a gas station." With over 11,000 locations in 33 states, Hunt Brothers is the biggest pizza chain in the United States. While not exclusively a restaurant chain, most of the brand's locations are in convenience stores, markets, and gas stations; like Valero, Exxon, and BP. It has also partnered with NASCAR since 2008.