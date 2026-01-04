Customers Agree, These 9 Gas Stations Make The Best Pizza
While fresh pizza from a local pizzeria is pretty much always preferred, sometimes the convenience and affordability of a gas station slice is hard to pass up on. But let's face it: gas station pizza has a bad rep for being oily, bland, and low quality. However, some gas stations do stand out from the rest for offering quality pizza, earning these chains praise from pizza lovers across the country.
Based on the reviews of customers online, this article dives into nine gas station chains that are defying expectations and providing surprisingly delicious pizza pies. Whether they are loved for freshness, quality, uniqueness, or affordability, these gas stations are changing the status quo for gas station meals, and customers are thankful for it. After reading this list, which lists the gas stations in no particular ranking order, you may just stop inside to grab a slice the next time you are filling up your car.
Casey's
Of all the gas station pizzas mentioned in this article, perhaps none has a more dedicated fanbase than Casey's, a chain of gas stations and general stores based primarily in the Midwestern states. Since opening in Iowa in 1968, Casey's has gone on to become a regional favorite, blossoming to offer over 2,900 locations. While Casey's offers gas and other general food items, the store is perhaps most well known for its pizza, which has been a store offering for over 35 years. Adding pizza to Casey's ended up being an incredible decision, and the store is now considered the fifth largest pizza chain in the United States.
A Casey's pizza is far from your generic gas station pie; each pizza is made from scratch with handmade dough, real mozzarella, and a variety of topping options. For customers, the fresh ingredients and unique flavor combinations are what make this pie stand out from traditional gas station offerings. One customer on Reddit raved that Casey's is "Some of the finest gas station pizza in the entire USA, you're doing yourself a disservice if you don't give it a try." Another customer on the same Reddit threat agreed, saying: "It's heaven in a slice." If you ever find yourself in proximity to a Casey's, two flavors that tend to receive the most praise are the breakfast pizza and the taco pizza, so we would recommend giving one of those a try.
RaceTrac
Since 1934, RaceTrac has been known as a one-stop-shop for gas, food, and drinks at low prices. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, RaceTrac currently has 849 locations throughout the 14 states, primarily in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. While the store offers a large selection of different food and drink options, the thing that RaceTrac has perhaps become most known for is the pizzas, which are baked in store.
Unlike some of the other gas stations on this list, RaceTrac has limited flavor options, only offering pepperoni, sausage and pepperoni, and breakfast pizza slices and pies. Even with the limited selection, fans love RaceTrac pizza, with one customer raving on Reddit: "Ok I always thought these gas station pizzas looked gross but RaceTrac slaps. Perfect for a late night snack if you're nearby and out of prepped meals." Another fan complimented the chain's freshness, saying: "They actually make it from scratch ... better than using frozen pizzas shipped to them." While the selection may be small, the quality and freshness of RaceTrac pizza makes it stand out from typical gas station pizza.
7-Eleven
In 1927, 7-Eleven opened in Dallas, Texas, becoming the first ever convenience store. 98 years later, the store has continued to grow exponentially, with over 70,000 stores open worldwide today. 7-Eleven is also known for its convenient ready-to-eat items like the Slurpees, wings, baked items, and of course, pizza. 7-Eleven pizza is somewhat polarizing, with many customers feeling strongly one way or another about it.
While 7-Eleven is not necessarily known for having the most quality gas station pizza option, it does earn itself a place on this list for being incredibly affordable. The value of 7-Eleven pizza is hard to beat, with the store currently offering two "bigger slices" and a 20-ounce Coca-Cola for just $5. Fans commend this, with one saying: "... to this day I still vouch that 7eleven/Speedway cheese pizza, fresh from their oven, is some of the cheapest and best tasting pizza I've ever eaten." Another customer agreed, and explained: "7-eleven has 2 pepperoni pizzas and a 20oz for $5. That in itself is a godsend when you're hungry." While 7-Eleven is not offering gourmet slices by any means, the price for a hot and ready meal is hard to beat when you are in a time or financial crunch.
Hunt Brothers Pizza
While Hunt Brothers Pizza is not a gas station chain itself, it is the go-to brand used by several gas station chains, including but not limited to Stop 'N Save, Cenez Zip Trip, Stinker, JD's Quik Stop, Victory Express, and more. It was in 1991 that the Hunt brothers decided to integrate the family pizza business into the convenience store industry, and this choice would end up making the store the pizza chain with the most locations within the United States.
Hunt Brothers Pizza aims to provide a quality product that exceeds customer's expectations of freshness and quality. At its over 10,000 locations across the United States, Hunt Brothers Pizza is perhaps best known for offering unlimited toppings at no extra charge if customers buy a full sized pizza. The toppings include options like pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers and jalapeño peppers. Customers generally love Hunt Brothers Pizza, with one raving on the r/pizza forum of Reddit: "Hunt bros pizza is by far the best gas station pizza outside of Casey's." Another agreed, stating: "We've got a lot of Hunt Bros pizza in stations around here. Never had a bad slice." With Hunt Brothers Pizza currently being served in 33 states, there is a good chance you may have the opportunity to try a slice of this pizza, and you may just be surprised by how great it is.
Kwik Trip
Another Midwest-based chain that is getting attention from pizza-lovers in Kwik Trip. Since 1965, this gas station and convenience store has blossomed into a large chain with over 900 locations currently open today. At these stations, Kwik Trip serves Pothole Pizza brand pies, which have earned the gas station the reputation of offering some of the best pizza of any gas station chain.
Pothole Pizzas are sent to each store frozen, and then reheated before serving. What makes them stand out is the large amounts of cheese, sauce, and toppings served on each pie. Also unique to Pothole Pizza is the creative flavor options with names like "Meat Sweats," "Q'd Up," and "Kitchen Sink." Fans rave about this pizza, with one customer saying: "KwikTrip came to our town and now the local pizza place is going out of business ... Hard to beat the Thursday-Friday thin crust for $6.99." Another customer commends the creative pizza options, explaining that the "Tailgate pizza is the best — brat sausage and cheese curds. Dip it in ranch and it's a Wisconsin delicacy." Whichever pie you choose to order, it is clear that Kwik Trip is going above and beyond to offer its gas station customers superior pizza in the Midwest.
QuikTrip
Not to be confused with Kwik Trip, QuikTrip is a completely separate gas station chain that is also known for its pizza selection. Founded in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1958, QuikTrip has become a major gas station chain with over 1,000 locations across the United States, primarily in the South. The chain has gained quite a following for its pizza offerings, which include both personal and large sizes in flavors like pepperoni, cheese, three meat, supreme, breakfast, and a custom build-you-own option.
Customers rave about the pizza from QuikTrip, which is also often referred to as QT. As one fan shared on Reddit: "My buddy is a firefighter and they all LOVE the breakfast pizza from QT." Another fan chimed in to rave that "Qt pizza is a hidden gem and I'll stand by that for life." Like the other options on this list, it is clear that QuikTrip is going above and beyond to provide quality, delicious pizzas for its customers. Whether you pick up a personal pie or an extra large pie, the pizza from QuikTrip is one not to overlook on your next road trip.
Pilot
If you have ever been on a road trip, chances are you have passed by a large "Pilot" sign. Pilot is one of the leading gas station and convenience store chains in the United States, with over 900 locations open across 44 states and five Canadian provinces. Known for its large travel centers that often include several fast-food restaurants, Pilot gas stations have also become known for pizza.
What makes Pilot pizza unique is its hand-roped crust, which the website says is "carefully hand-roped 46 times to create the perfect foundation for every slice." Another thing that makes Pilot pizza stand out are the flavors, which include unique options like the sausage gravy breakfast pizza, creamy alfredo pizza, and tangy BBQ chicken pizza. Pizza lovers on Reddit believe that Pilot pizza is hard to beat, with one stating: "Pilot pizza is the best gas station pizza in my opinion." Another commenter agreed, explaining that their Pilot location "gets it really good," and that they, "might end up getting a whole pizza one day since."
Love's Truck Stop
Founded in 1964, Love's Truck Stop started as a small business and has since grown to become one of the country's largest gas station chains, with over 640 locations currently open across 42 states. Today, Love's Truck Stop is still family run, and the company prides itself on providing a quality truck stop atmosphere for its customers across the United States. One way that Love's Truck Stop commits to this mission is by selling Godfather's Pizza at many of its locations.
Godfather's Pizza has been around since 1973, and the chain has become known for its well-topped pizzas that are currently served at over 2,000 locations across the country. Customers rave about this pizza, with one review saying: "Pizza from Love's truck stop is f***ing good, at least the one in my area. It's one of my regular meals when I want pizza." Another customer also mentioned the quality of Godfather's Pizza, saying "if there's a gas station with a godfathers around here, that's fire pizza and now I want some!" Like some other gas station chains, the idea of outsourcing pizza production to another restaurant business has definitely paid off for Love's Truck Stop.
Weigel's
The story of Weigel's began with a small, family owned farm store that opened in 1958, so it makes sense that the company continued to prioritize quality food as it expanded to offer gas as well. At Weigel's, customers can order a variety of food options, which the company says are made "hot and fresh, every day." Weigel's offers an impressive selection of flavors, including cheese, pepperoni, supreme, sausage, Hawaiian, all the meats, and cheeseburger pizza, which are available to buy as slices or as an entire pie.
In addition to tasting delicious, customers love how affordable these pizzas are. One fan explained in a Reddit review: "Not gonna lie ... their whole pizzas are phenomenal. Watched a dude make it to order, cost me $8.99 with a Weigel's card. This stuff is above par to chain joints, in my opinion." Another customer agreed, saying that the store has "Very solid pizza and a great deal." Like all of the other chains on this list, Weigel's is going above and beyond to change the narrative that many have about gas station pizza, and it is clear customers appreciate the effort.
Methodology
There are many gas stations that sell pizza, so in preparation for writing this article, I read hundreds of online reviews from real customers debating which gas station pizzas are the best. Reviews were taken mainly from online forums like Reddit, but other social media platforms like X and Instagram were investigated as well. While reading these reviews, I took note of which gas station chains received the most praise for their pizza, and looked for reviews that cited specific reasons that make each pie special.
In the end, this list was chosen because these chains had the highest praise based on reviews. The gas stations listed appear in no particular order and are not ranked. While this list contains some pizza chains that are served within gas stations, like Godfather's Pizza and Hunt Brothers Pizza, I only included chains that are known primarily for being affiliated with gas stations.