The One Crucial Step That Will Make Or Break Your Homemade Stew

In the calendar year of the dedicated cook, stewing season comes after grilling season. Stewing season brings many culinary delights: Seared meats in velvety sauces, the pervasive, cozy atmosphere created by the smell of a long braise, and root vegetables in all their glorious iterations. When embarking on your stewing season odyssey, remember the one crucial, universal step to maximizing any stew's depth of flavor: Deglaze that sucker. Those bits stuck at the bottom of your stew pot? They're little caramelized gifts from the cooking gods, and reincorporating them will level up your hearty stew game.

For the uninitiated, deglazing doesn't involve setting anything on fire — nor does it involve using alcohol, if you're not so inclined. Rather, it's a simple, vital step between finishing the sautéing process and initiating the braise that can be accomplished even with plain old water — any liquid will deglaze a pan. Before we get into the hows of deglazing, perhaps we should discuss the whys.