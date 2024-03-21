It's A Myth That Beer Always Tastes Better Ice Cold

Perhaps you're just after the refreshing sensation of a cold beer, plus the relaxing benefits of its alcohol content. That's perfectly okay, albeit in moderation, of course. However, if you're looking to savor a beer and take in its flavors and aromas, then you may want to think a little more about the temperature at which it's best to do so.

Higher temperatures cause the molecules in a substance to have more energy and therefore, move faster than they do when it's colder. Everyday examples of this are abundant, from the smell of fresh-baked bread outside a bakery to the stink of trash on a hot day. Concerning beer, warmer temperatures increase the diffusion of many flavor and aroma compounds, but some effects like carbonation will be reduced, and the flavors that are amplified are not always desirable either. Conversely, colder temperatures will have the opposite effect on your tastebuds, numbing them and reducing their ability to absorb — and your ability to perceive — flavor as effectively. Therefore, the best temperature to drink a beer depends on its type.

As a general rule, all beers should be served between 38 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Lagers and other light beers tend to be less complex, so they work better at cooler temperatures where their refreshing properties can be highlighted. On the other hand, it's recommended to serve more complex, darker, or stronger beers — stouts, porters, and real ales, for example — at the warmer end of the scale.