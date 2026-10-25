12 Baking Essentials You Can Buy From Home Depot

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Believe it or not, Home Depot sells much more than just hardware, paint, and power tools. We've already covered a number of surprising Home Depot kitchen finds and storage hacks, from the high-end kitchenware brand Viking to this Blackstone grill hack using storage bins – but we aren't done! For avid bakers looking to expand their inventory of baking essentials, we've put together a list of 12 baking must-haves at Home Depot.

It should be noted that shoppers should not just show up to their local Home Depot with a list of these baking essentials. For a majority of these items, purchases must be placed online through the store's website. While you can find kitchen appliances like refrigerators and ovens on-site, bakeware isn't a main selling point in-store.

To come up with these 12 bakeware picks, we took popular brands known for their durability and long-lasting qualities into consideration. From KitchenAid to Cuisinart, Staub, and Nordic Ware, this selection of baking pans, measuring utensils, mixing bowls, and other baking items all have high reviews across multiple platforms. And this list contains just the essentials; special seasonal cake molds are not listed below, but they definitely can be found within Home Depot's vast selection of baking supplies.