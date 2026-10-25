12 Baking Essentials You Can Buy From Home Depot
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Believe it or not, Home Depot sells much more than just hardware, paint, and power tools. We've already covered a number of surprising Home Depot kitchen finds and storage hacks, from the high-end kitchenware brand Viking to this Blackstone grill hack using storage bins – but we aren't done! For avid bakers looking to expand their inventory of baking essentials, we've put together a list of 12 baking must-haves at Home Depot.
It should be noted that shoppers should not just show up to their local Home Depot with a list of these baking essentials. For a majority of these items, purchases must be placed online through the store's website. While you can find kitchen appliances like refrigerators and ovens on-site, bakeware isn't a main selling point in-store.
To come up with these 12 bakeware picks, we took popular brands known for their durability and long-lasting qualities into consideration. From KitchenAid to Cuisinart, Staub, and Nordic Ware, this selection of baking pans, measuring utensils, mixing bowls, and other baking items all have high reviews across multiple platforms. And this list contains just the essentials; special seasonal cake molds are not listed below, but they definitely can be found within Home Depot's vast selection of baking supplies.
Caraway Home 11-Piece Bakeware Set
We've previously featured this bakeware set in our ranking of the 10 best kitchen essentials to buy from Home Depot, and we're back to recommend it again. Containing an assortment of 11 nonstick bakeware items, this set of steel pans and trays is coated in a nontoxic ceramic, meaning your baked goods won't stick and harmful chemicals won't make their way into your oven-fired treats.
You can purchase the Caraway Home 11-Piece Bakeware Set in a variety of different colors for $445 at Home Depot.
OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Angled Measuring Cup Set
This measuring cup set is a lifesaver when it comes to measuring out liquids for all of your cakes, pies, custards, and quick bread recipes. Including 1-cup, 2-cup, and 4-cup measuring vessels, this set includes markings around the inside rim of the cup for easier measuring.
You can purchase the OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Angled Measuring Cup Set at Home Depot for $31.99.
KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer
A hand mixer is essential for all home bakers, especially if you don't have the counter space for a stand mixer. Easy to use and able to compactly fit into a cupboard or pantry, this powerful handheld mixer is designed to whip up everything from frostings to whipped cream and meringue. This KitchenAid hand mixer comes with nine speeds, so you can adjust the power of this tool to your liking.
You can purchase the KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer for $114.95 at Home Depot.
Farberware Steel Loaf Pan
Farberware is a long-standing cookware and bakeware brand that can be traced all the way back to the end of the 19th century. Not surprisingly, this steel loaf pan is built to last; it's made from warp-resistant material and contains a nonstick coating for easy release. With 9 inch by 5 inch dimensions, this pan is perfect for recipes like breads, pound cakes, or a small batch of brownies.
You can purchase the Farberware Steel Loaf Pan at Home Depot for $11.99.
Cuisinart 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set with Lids
Cuisinart may be famous for its kitchen appliances, but it also carries a variety of other kitchen essentials, from pots and pans to this set of mixing bowls. Perfect for a whipping up a batch of cookies or perhaps even cake batter and frosting, these bowls also come with handy lids. You can rest that cookie batter overnight in the fridge, or store extra frosting for later without transferring what you have into a separate container.
You can purchase the Cuisinart 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set with Lids for $39.99 at Home Depot.
Nordic Ware Anniversary Bundt Pan
This Nordic Ware bundt pan is a favorite among many due to its heavy duty build. With handles for easy transferring in and out of the oven and a nonstick interior, this pan has it all. It can hold 10 to 15 cups of batter, too. Just make sure to avoid washing this bundt pan with abrasive cleaning utensils after baking to prevent the nonstick coating from wearing off.
You can purchase the Nordic Ware Anniversary Bundt Pan for $42.37 at Home Depot.
Fox Run Marble Rolling Pin and Base
With wooden handles and a naturally nonstick marble surface, this rolling pin is the perfect tool for everything from baking sugar cookies to rolling out dough for a fresh batch of cinnamon rolls. The handy wooden stand also ensures that this kitchen essential won't roll away while not in use.
You can purchase the Fox Run Marble Rolling Pin and Base at Home Depot for $23.99.
Staub Ceramic 9-Inch Pie Dish
A brand known for its premium enameled cast iron cookware, Staub carries everything from Dutch ovens to baking dishes. This specific piece of dishware — a 9-inch ceramic pie plate — comes with a glass porcelain enamel finish, which ensures scratch resistance while providing a beautiful shine to the bakeware. The dish is also microwave-, broiler-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe. A heavy-duty dish to keep on hand for pies, quiches, and even baked pastas, this item is certainly worth the investment.
You can purchase the Staub Ceramic 9-Inch Pie Dish at Home Depot for $49.99.
Caraway Home Stainless Steel Cooling Rack
Few things are as necessary to home bakers as a sturdy metal cooling rack. Providing all-around airflow to assist in even cooling for things like cookies, cakes, breads, and pastries, having a rack or two on hand at all times is a great idea. This cooling rack from Caraway Home is made of stainless steel and measures 18 inches by 13 inches — an ideal size for your countertop.
You can purchase the Caraway Home Stainless Steel Cooling Rack for $45 at Home Depot.
KitchenAid Asteroid Silicone Grip Oven Mitts
For anyone who loves to bake, oven mitts are a particularly important kitchen essential, handy for getting things in and out of the oven without running the risk of burning yourself with a thin rag. These KitchenAid oven mitts are also machine washable, so any inevitable stains can be eliminated by simply throwing them in the wash. They also come in over 10 different colors, so you can match your mitts to your kitchen aesthetic.
You can purchase the KitchenAid Asteroid Silicone Grip Oven Mitts for $15.38 at Home Depot.
Rachael Ray Nonstick Bakeware Baking Sheet Set
Owning a set of baking sheets is one of the most useful pieces of bakeware to have on hand anytime, especially if you want to bake things like cookie or brownies. This three-piece set from celebrity chef and Food Network star Rachael Ray contains cookie sheets of different sizes, ranging from 9 inches by 13 inches to 11 inches by 17 inches, and is excellent for baking projects of all kinds.
You can purchase the Rachael Ray Nonstick Bakeware Baking Sheet Set at Home Depot for $47.99.
KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart 10-Speed Stand Mixer
Investing in a stand mixer is something any serious home baker should consider. With the capability to knead dough, mix batters, and whip up meringues and cream, this multi-use kitchen appliance can do it all. And while Home Depot carries a number of stand mixers from a variety of different brands, the KitchenAid stand mixer is iconic for a reason. You can choose from 10 different colors, and the mixer includes the essentials: dough hooks, a wire whip, and a flat beater.
You can purchase the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart 10-Speed Stand Mixer for $499.95 at Home Depot.