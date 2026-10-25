Give Grilled Cheese The Fall Treatment With This Crunchy Fruit

A classic grilled cheese is a beloved comfort food for a reason. Who can resist a dish that showcases gooey and delicious cheese? And while a simple, straightforward sandwich will basically always hit the spot, you might want to switch it up and have an upgraded version every once in a while. One tasty way to elevate a grilled cheese is to add in one of the best fall fruits: apples.

Adding apple slices to your grilled cheese is the perfect way to make the dish more fitting for the fall season, while also adding plenty of delicious flavor and a satisfying crunch. If you like this idea, then you can use our recipe for a cheddar and apple grilled cheese sandwich. This version — which also features brie, arugula, and honey — is the ultimate fancy grilled cheese. The sweetness of the apple balances out the sharpness of the cheddar, ensuring that each bite is the best possible blend of flavors. Meanwhile, the arugula adds earthiness and the honey brings in extra sweetness.

Any kind of apple will work, but our recipe is delicious with granny smith or gala. Choose granny smith if you prefer a bright, tart flavor, and opt for gala if you want a mildly sweet taste. Whichever type you choose, slice the apple into thin slices to prepare it for the grilled cheese. When the sandwich is ready, you'll have a dish that is the perfect combination of sweet and savory, with a crispy, crunchy bite thanks to the apple (and the mayo on the outside of the bread that browns it nicely).