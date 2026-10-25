Give Grilled Cheese The Fall Treatment With This Crunchy Fruit
A classic grilled cheese is a beloved comfort food for a reason. Who can resist a dish that showcases gooey and delicious cheese? And while a simple, straightforward sandwich will basically always hit the spot, you might want to switch it up and have an upgraded version every once in a while. One tasty way to elevate a grilled cheese is to add in one of the best fall fruits: apples.
Adding apple slices to your grilled cheese is the perfect way to make the dish more fitting for the fall season, while also adding plenty of delicious flavor and a satisfying crunch. If you like this idea, then you can use our recipe for a cheddar and apple grilled cheese sandwich. This version — which also features brie, arugula, and honey — is the ultimate fancy grilled cheese. The sweetness of the apple balances out the sharpness of the cheddar, ensuring that each bite is the best possible blend of flavors. Meanwhile, the arugula adds earthiness and the honey brings in extra sweetness.
Any kind of apple will work, but our recipe is delicious with granny smith or gala. Choose granny smith if you prefer a bright, tart flavor, and opt for gala if you want a mildly sweet taste. Whichever type you choose, slice the apple into thin slices to prepare it for the grilled cheese. When the sandwich is ready, you'll have a dish that is the perfect combination of sweet and savory, with a crispy, crunchy bite thanks to the apple (and the mayo on the outside of the bread that browns it nicely).
Other ways to customize your apple grilled cheese
First and foremost, the type of apple that you use is completely up to you. While our recipe may say that granny smith and gala apples are two of the best choices, feel free to choose your favorite. For example, honeycrisp is, well, plenty crisp and also has a sugary flavor. Meanwhile, pink lady offers a sweet, tart flavor and a crunch, as well. Additionally, if you feel like the apple is giving you enough sweetness, then you may find that the honey makes the sandwich a bit overwhelming. You can either omit the honey overall or swap it out for hot honey, which will give the grilled cheese a tasty, nice kick of heat.
Meanwhile, for even more spice, try adding in red pepper flakes by drizzling in the desired amount over the cheese before closing the sandwich with the second piece of bread. It's also possible that you are looking for extra sweetness but aren't a honey fan; in this case, you could try adding a spread of something like homemade fig jam. Or, maybe you like the idea of including a condiment inside but want to keep it savory; if so, try out garlic aioli or spicy mayo. We also think that Dijon mustard is the tangy ingredient you need to try in a grilled cheese, so that's another option to consider. Your apple grilled cheese has an endless amount of customizable toppings, so you can try something new every time.