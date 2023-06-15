Homemade Fig Jam (With Dried Figs)

If you've ever made jam, you know that with only a few ingredients, you can whip up a delicious spread that lasts much longer than the fresh fruit ever would. Jam-making is a great way to capture the flavors of in-season produce to enjoy several months later. Recipe developer Christina Musgrave brings us this recipe for Homemade Fig Jam (with dried figs).

While many jam recipes start with fresh fruit, this recipe begins with dried figs. Musgrave loves this method, in particular, because "this recipe is great year-round. It's great when fresh figs are not in season or locally available." Not only are dried figs available any time of year, but they are also accessible at most grocery stores, making this a truly attainable evergreen recipe. Because you are utilizing dried fruit, the flavor of the jam is super concentrated and rich and you'll never know you didn't use fresh fruit. We love this brilliant hack and know you will too!