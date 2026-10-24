The Best Store-Bought Cookie Dough Rises Above Pillsbury And Ghirardelli
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There's nothing like whipping up a fresh batch of cookies, and if a busy schedule doesn't allow for baking from scratch, turning to store-bought cookie dough is an excellent solution. But with so many options, which offers the tastiest results? You may assume that household names like Ghirardelli or Pillsbury take the top spot. Yet, our ranking of 10 store-bought cookie doughs actually found that an up-and-coming brand, Sweet Loren's, ranked best with its Gluten-Free Chocolate Lover's Cookie Dough.
To create this ranking, our taster tried 10 different cookie doughs, judging them on taste and texture. So, what made Sweet Loren's Chocolate Lover's the number one pick? Featuring both chocolate chips and chunks, these decadent treats offered a chocolate-packed bite. This was paired with hits of the buttery and sweet flavors most look for in cookie dough.
On top of tasting great, this cookie dough is gluten-free and uses 100% plant-based ingredients (including vegan-friendly sugar). But can Sweet Loren's plant-based and gluten-free cookie dough really be that good? According to our taste tester, not only was it good, but "...this was the best chocolate chip cookie from a store-bought dough I've ever had, gluten-free or otherwise." Also mentioning that you can't tell it's gluten-free.
Consumers rate these cookies highly too. On the Target product page, it gets a 4.6/5 star rating, with one reviewer saying: "The best cookies ever made. I could eat an entire batch in one sitting! Perfect texture and balance between cookie and chocolate."
What else to know about this store-bought cookie dough
Sweet Loren's provides an awesome option if you're looking for the best gluten-free snack or plant-based cookie, but what about other dietary restrictions and allergies? Those with allergies will be pleased to learn that this cookie dough is free of many common allergens, including dairy, tree nuts, peanuts, sesame, and soy. The brand also uses non-GMO ingredients, and all cookie dough products are certified kosher. Conveniently, the cookie dough comes pre-portioned and is super easy to bake, taking approximately nine to 16 minutes (depending on your preferred texture) in an oven or toaster oven.
You can find Sweet Loren's cookie dough for around $7 per packet at major retailers across the U.S. Simply head to the website to find a nearby supplier, or order directly from the website if you plan to order a lot; the minimum order size is six packets, which costs $60 before tax and shipping and handling fees.
While Chocolate Lover's took our top spot, Sweet Loren's produces quite a few other cookie dough flavors. These range from Oatmeal Cranberry and Salted Caramel Chocolate to Monster Cookie and Pumpkin Spice. There's even a low-sugar cookie dough available. Admittedly, the Monster and Pumpkin Spice versions didn't rank quite as well as Chocolate Lover's, coming 10th and 4th, respectively. However, we recommend you taste-test a few yourself to see which comes out on top as your favorite store-bought cookie dough flavor!