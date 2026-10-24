The Best Store-Bought Cookie Dough Rises Above Pillsbury And Ghirardelli

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like whipping up a fresh batch of cookies, and if a busy schedule doesn't allow for baking from scratch, turning to store-bought cookie dough is an excellent solution. But with so many options, which offers the tastiest results? You may assume that household names like Ghirardelli or Pillsbury take the top spot. Yet, our ranking of 10 store-bought cookie doughs actually found that an up-and-coming brand, Sweet Loren's, ranked best with its Gluten-Free Chocolate Lover's Cookie Dough.

To create this ranking, our taster tried 10 different cookie doughs, judging them on taste and texture. So, what made Sweet Loren's Chocolate Lover's the number one pick? Featuring both chocolate chips and chunks, these decadent treats offered a chocolate-packed bite. This was paired with hits of the buttery and sweet flavors most look for in cookie dough.

On top of tasting great, this cookie dough is gluten-free and uses 100% plant-based ingredients (including vegan-friendly sugar). But can Sweet Loren's plant-based and gluten-free cookie dough really be that good? According to our taste tester, not only was it good, but "...this was the best chocolate chip cookie from a store-bought dough I've ever had, gluten-free or otherwise." Also mentioning that you can't tell it's gluten-free.

Consumers rate these cookies highly too. On the Target product page, it gets a 4.6/5 star rating, with one reviewer saying: "The best cookies ever made. I could eat an entire batch in one sitting! Perfect texture and balance between cookie and chocolate."