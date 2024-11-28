The Best Gluten-Free Snack If You're Craving Something Sweet

Finding a gluten-free snack that isn't grainy and void of flavor to satiate your sweet tooth used to be practically impossible. While strides have been made in the flavor department, many products still offend the palate with poor texture compared to their non-gluten-free counterparts. That is, until Sweet Loren's graced us with a quality alternative, starting with pre-cut cookie dough.

After tasting and ranking 12 gluten-free snacks, Daily Meal's Marlene Ridgway found that Sweet Loren's pre-cut cookie dough is just as good as any non-gluten-free recipe and tastes bakery-fresh. She praised the product for having the best overall flavor and texture among the other gluten-free options available, noting how the cookies are soft and chewy out of the oven.

Her sentiment echoes that of Daily Meal's Monika Sudakov, who questioned whether plant-based, gluten-free Sweet Loren's cookies can really be that good. After trying a few flavors, she said that the cookies were "shockingly great" even if you don't need an allergen-friendly snack. She, too, was impressed with the moist, chewy texture and noted that there was no lingering grittiness or residual vegetable-forward flavor.

And, I wholeheartedly agree with Ridgway and Sudakov. These are the best pre-cut cookies I've ever had, gluten-free or not, and I don't miss the refrigerated Pillsbury cookie dough I grew up on. The soft texture makes them ideal for eating s'mores and ice cream cookie sandwiches without them crumbling apart. You can even follow the extended bake time suggested on the package for a nice crunch that's perfect for dunking in milk, coffee, or hot chocolate.