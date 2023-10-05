Sweet Loren's Cookie Dough Review: Can Plant-Based, Gluten-Free Cookies Really Be That Good?

Sweet Loren's cookies can be baked from a refrigerated or frozen state. We baked all of ours from a frozen state, which added approximately three minutes to the baking time listed in the instructions. Initially, we were concerned by the inconsistency in the sizes and shapes of the sugar cookie dough. We thought this would make them bake unevenly. It did not.

While the instructions include baking times for a chewy or crispy sugar cookie, we opted for the former. We removed the cookies from the oven when they had puffed up and were no longer moist but still not completely set in the center, like brownies. They firmed up as they cooled, but they also flattened quite a bit, becoming almost like a wafer.

The aroma of these sugar cookies is very vanilla-forward. Their texture had a crisp exterior and a perfectly chewy interior. The flavor is where these cookies really shined though. We never would have known these were plant-based and gluten-free if you had not told us. There was no hint of graininess or vegetable-forward flavor, which is not uncommon with gluten-free baked goods. They were sweet without being cloying and as good as any sugar cookie we have ever eaten.