8 Best Hotel Chain Breakfast Buffets

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A hotel breakfast buffet is a godsend for busy travelers. If you're tired, jet-lagged, and in an unfamiliar town, the last thing you want to think about is what to do about breakfast, and hotel managers know this. Most major hotel chains in the United States, especially mid-level and budget brands, not only offer breakfast buffets, but offer them as part of your room charge, so you're essentially getting a free breakfast. This is not only convenient, but a gift for budget travelers.

And if you've been to one of them, you know what to expect at almost all of them — a greatest hits parade of coffee, orange juice, DIY toast and waffles, scrambled or hard-boiled eggs, and some type of breakfast meat. But little details can make or break the difference between a satisfying breakfast buffet and a disappointing one, and some brands are working to up their breakfast game with trendier fare. Here are some of the hotels whose special touches set their breakfast buffets apart.