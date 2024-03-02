11 Breakfast Sausage Brands Made With The Highest Quality Ingredients

Americans consume many different types of sausage, but few are as universally liked as the breakfast sausage, otherwise known as fresh country sausage. Traditionally made from pork and flavored with mild seasonings, this sausage is incredibly versatile and is available in small links, coils, and everything in between. Breakfast sausage is popular for the simple reason that it has become the de facto morning sausage, a time when three out of four Americans prefer to eat their sausage, as revealed in a survey commissioned by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

Given breakfast sausage's popularity, it's no surprise that many different variations of the product abound. In an attempt to differentiate themselves, many companies claim to use only the highest quality ingredients. Here, we highlight those that do, spotlighting sausage brands — in no particular order — that make their products from humanely raised animals as well as other fresh, flavorful ingredients. Further details on our methodology can be found at the end of the article. Until then, enjoy discovering some of America's highest-quality sausages.