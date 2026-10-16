The Simple Seasoning That Gives Store-Bought Hot Dogs Their Color And Flavor

Hot dogs, with their signature reddish-brown coloring and pillowy soft buns, may bring to mind backyard cookouts or game day meals. As an American staple, they have many regional variations, including a few over-the-top hot dog styles for those who like something with a little flair. But what some may not know is that many store-bought hot dog brands get their color and flavor from paprika.

The paprika, paprika extract, or the oleoresin of paprika, often found on ingredient labels on the back of your typical hot dog package, is an integral part of the commercial frankfurter industry. Manufacturers rely on it for that appetizing visual appeal, as well as to lend some sweet and smoky flavor to their sausage links — beyond cosmetics, this spice contributes a mild earthiness that rounds out the savory notes of garlic and salt often present in a typical hot dog recipe.

The brightly colored paprika found in many kitchen pantries doesn't come from one specific pepper plant, instead often being made from a blend of chili peppers. Generally, it comes from Southern Mexico, Central America, and the Antilles Islands. Depending on the brand, the taste of paprika can vary from milder to stronger to smokier, depending on what specific peppers were used. This versatile spice is used in a wide range of foods, including goulash, chili, dry rub for grilled meats, and, of course, the ever-popular hot dogs sold in grocery stores and baseball stadiums.