Why Burger King Customers Complain About The Whopper

In February 2026, Burger King proudly announced a new, higher-quality Whopper, based on an initiative allowing customers to give the company feedback. The changes are the first to the chain's iconic burger in nearly 10 years, and include a new bun it calls premium, a new box to hold it, and better-tasting mayo. Unfortunately, the best-laid schemes of fast food companies often go awry, and the new Whopper has now become one of many common customer complaints at Burger King.

The new bun? "A bit plastic-y," wrote one poster on Reddit. The new mayo? "I couldn't even tell the difference," wrote another. The box at least does its job to prevent the burger from getting mashed, but multiple diners found that burger to be quite literally lukewarm at best. If you're planning to stop at a Burger King soon, take our advice and order your Whopper "hot off the broiler."

Another complaint is that there's also less sauce. "I had one the other day and it was pretty dry," wrote a commenter in a different Reddit thread, who noted, "that obviously could have just been the restaurant." That poster may have a point, as these complaints are not universal, with others agreeing that quality depends heavily on location. As one reply explained, "bad management bad food, good management good food."