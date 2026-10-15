Why Burger King Customers Complain About The Whopper
In February 2026, Burger King proudly announced a new, higher-quality Whopper, based on an initiative allowing customers to give the company feedback. The changes are the first to the chain's iconic burger in nearly 10 years, and include a new bun it calls premium, a new box to hold it, and better-tasting mayo. Unfortunately, the best-laid schemes of fast food companies often go awry, and the new Whopper has now become one of many common customer complaints at Burger King.
The new bun? "A bit plastic-y," wrote one poster on Reddit. The new mayo? "I couldn't even tell the difference," wrote another. The box at least does its job to prevent the burger from getting mashed, but multiple diners found that burger to be quite literally lukewarm at best. If you're planning to stop at a Burger King soon, take our advice and order your Whopper "hot off the broiler."
Another complaint is that there's also less sauce. "I had one the other day and it was pretty dry," wrote a commenter in a different Reddit thread, who noted, "that obviously could have just been the restaurant." That poster may have a point, as these complaints are not universal, with others agreeing that quality depends heavily on location. As one reply explained, "bad management bad food, good management good food."
There are fans of the new Whoppers, but some question if those who enjoy them are real
There are plenty of customers who enjoyed their Whoppers. One Reddit poster called it "S tier," saying it "might actually be perfect." Another poster called it "the best [fast-food] burger I've had in years" and included an advertisement-worthy photo of the burger in their hand. So why do some people pass on the revamped Whopper, and others love it? "Location, location, location is everything," as one reply said.
One diner shared their experience of trying the updated burger at two locations, finding one to be "the best fast food burger [they've] ever had," and the other "not great." Others agreed that consistency between individual Burger Kings is a problem. This could also be a reason why many people rate Burger King as having the lowest quality chicken.
Other posters have a different answer to the wide disparity between reviews, accusing the chain of astroturfing — the practice of companies starting fake grassroots movements. In 2025, a video game marketing company, Trap Plan, posted a now-deleted blog about its success with posting on Reddit in a manner to make the reader think it was an organic mention of the company and not marketing. "There is some high-level BK propaganda & astroturfing going on in this sub of late," wrote one Reddit user. "This feels like the umpteenth BK post I've seen in the last 72 hours." Other commenters agreed that they felt the posts were part of a marketing campaign. No proof has surfaced, though a couple of the enthusiastic accounts have hidden histories, which is often read as a sign of fakery, although some people conceal their activity on the website for privacy reasons.